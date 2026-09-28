The Wacom Intuos Pro is back to its lowest price ever with $80 off at Amazon

We've been reviewing drawing tablets for over a decade, but the updated Wacom Intuos Pro still impressed us during testing. With smooth performance, premium build and refined ergonomic, the downside is the price since it sits among the most expensive pen tablets around, but right now the Intuos Pro Medium is back down to $379.95 $299.95 with $80 off at Amazon.

It's not that often that we see any discount on Wacom's redesigned flagship professional graphics tablet. That last time we saw this price was during Amazon's Prime Day sale in mid June. There's another Prime sale coming in October, but it turns out there's no need to wait to grab a discount on the device we rate as one of the best drawing tablets in 2026.

Today's best Wacom drawing tablet deal

Low price Save $80 Wacom Intuos Pro Medium: was $379.95 now $299.95 at Amazon Wacom rarely discounts its newer drawing tablets, and when it does, it's often a small 10% price drop, so 21% off the 2025 redesigned Intuos Pro is a really solid deal. There's only a discount on the Medium-sized tablet, but this is the most popular size for the tablet, and the most people's preferred sweet spot for a decent canvas size without occupying too much space on a desk, given that you'll be using it alongside your laptop or PC.

Intuos Pro Medium deep dive

Our digital arts editor was impressed with the refinements made for this redesigned version of Wacom's top professional pen tablet. In his Wacom Intuos Pro review, he highlights the precision of the Pro Pen 3 (included) and how the tablet stands out from cheaper rivals both in terms of its smooth and responsive performance and build quality.

The relocated Quick Key dials at the top of the tablet make them easier to access, helping to speed up multi-tool and multi-layer workflows in the best digital art software. The radial menu buttons can be assigned shortcuts, and the dials are used to zoom and scroll your art. You can go into the Wacom driver and adjust the speed with which this works.

Measuring 10.4 x 5.8 inches, the Medium version of the tablet is also highly portable, making it easy to travel or commute with even if you're also carrying a laptop. Multi-Bluetooth supports makes it quick and easy to connect to multiple laptops and swap between them, whether you're using macOS or Windows, and we measured 10-12 hours of battery life in real-world use (you can also use it wired).