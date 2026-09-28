Viral AI animation sparks controversy over familiar character design

When the worlds of AI and animation collide, it's safe to say audience reaction is going to be divided. A controversial tool in all its uses, from analytical AI to image generation, AI continues to face particular opposition in the animation sphere, given repeated concerns over job security and copyright.

With this in mind, when artist Antrofrog's AI animation recently went viral, it didn't help to quell the hostility. From its questionably familiar jumble of art styles to its strange plotline, audiences soon sniffed out that it was created by AI, and many weren't afraid to voice their frustrations.

Smooth Operator pic.twitter.com/q6kGNAkh1WSeptember 26, 2026

Set to the soundtrack of Sade's Smooth Operator, the animation stars a tall, umbrella-wielding man on his travels around the city. As he breezes by, he 'sets the world to rights', saving falling plant pots from windows and rescuing cats from trees, all with a straight-faced nonchalance.

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At a glance, it's a fairly playful and unassuming animation, but a closer look begins to reveal some cracks. What stands out first is its eclectic mix of art styles that give the animation a disjointed feel. Our protagonist feels like an anime villain who fell into a classic Disney movie, while background characters are a mix of children's book illustrations and vintage New Yorker cartoons.

Some critics went so far as to claim that the character designs appeared stolen. "Is that Ben from Song of the Sea?" one commenter wrote, gesturing to the young boy with the ice cream. "Since AI has no copyright, we should just steal the umbrella guy's design and claim it to be ours; it would be fire in the hands of real artists," another suggested.

(Image credit: Antrofrog via X)

Then there are the issues with the plotline. A 'robber' gets his bag stolen and given to an old lady (who, might I add, already has a bag); our protagonist spins a scooter-riding child into the road, and he even desecrates a stranger's painting. "I think the biggest missed opportunity is not ending on the punchline that the umbrella is damaged, thus useless in the rain," one X user suggested. "Absolute lack of base-level storytelling."

For some, the animation's surface-level authenticity was a source of anxiety. "The tragedy of AI art isn't even that it looks bad; it's that it forces you to become a sceptic," one X user wrote. "The moment you start wondering if a gesture, a certain pacing, a duration of pause was intentional or just a program hallucinating, calculating probabilities...the immersion dies, the magic disappears," they added.

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(Image credit: Antrofrog via X)

The rise in AI-generated animation is certainly disturbing, and criticism is not without validity. With the tools becoming more refined and accessible, it begins to call into question what constitutes human creativity and whether prompt-based artwork can ever share the stage equally with human-made art.

For more creative news, check out why Wonder Studio's Justin Hackney believes AI in filmmaking can supercharge access, experimentation, and storytelling or take a look at the new skills creatives are learning to save their jobs from AI.