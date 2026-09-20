A creative studio built an "AI slop monster" sculpture as a promise never to make one again

AI slop has become pretty pervasive in 2026. Big brands like Coca-Cola are no longer afraid of churning it out, and we've even seen people advertising art classes with AI-generated flyers. According to the bots on X, artists and creatives need to roll with it or become irrelevant, even if AI food imagery is putting people off their food and many people boycott companies that use AI flyers.

Now one creative practice has decided to use AI but for a weird reason: to remind themselves to never do it again.

(Image credit: Electric Dreama Studios)

Electric Dreama Studios is a small London-based outfit that specialises in VFX and digital tools, including AI. Led by creative director Sam Nutt, it's preparing to present "an AI slop monster" at the British Art Fair at the Saatchi Gallery this coming week.

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CH(AI)MER is a modern-day chimera: a grotesque amalgamation of AI slop as body parts. It has poreless skin that looks like it's melting and uncanny eyes. The inspiration is obviously the chimera from Greek mythology. The creature symbolised chaos and destruction, which is what many people think is AI's contribution to the world.

Electric Dreama Studios say the sculpture is a vow. It built the "ugliest version of AI slop" that it could as a reminder of what art NOT to make. Everything the studio makes from now is a commitment to the opposite: AI used only as a tool in service of human ideas, and taste always shaping the creation, the studio says.

(Image credit: Electric Dreama Studios)

(Image credit: Electric Dreama Studios)

"We get why most of us reject AI." Sam says. "It’s the slop and the soulless nature of most AI-generated work. The human touch and creativity feels missing. The CH(AI)MERA is a clear example of that – the monster that the world has created with the haphazard generation and use of AI.”

“We created this piece to hold ourselves accountable. To remind our studio and our clients that we’ll never make this kind of slop ever. Everything after this is a promise: only human-first work, where the technology serves the craft, instead of replacing it."

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You can see another recent piece from Electric Dreama below.

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CH(AI)MERA will be on public display at the British Art Fair, Saatchi Gallery, London, from 24 to 27 September.