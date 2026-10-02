"I don’t have a plan for what I want to create": Bente Schlick on the feeling and spontaneity in her fantasy illustrations

We recently spoke to the successful fantasy illustrator and book cover artist Bente Schlick about how she got started and how she approaches commissions today. She also spoke to us about her influences, which include old masters, like William Turner, John William Waterhouse and Rembrandt, and also Alfonso Mucha for his incorporation of a graphic style alongside realism.

Here, Bente talks us through her process creating a piece of art, which includes a good deal of spontaneity and feeling. For her work, Bente uses Photoshop and a Wacom tablet (see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software).

Bente Schlick on her art process

I don’t have a plan in my head for what I want to create. I have ideas. At some point I just start, and I’m looking at references and stuff, and then doing a little sketch and I’ll start with the colours.

I’m not thinking too much when I start. I’m just doing it. If I’m thinking too much, then I can’t work. My head is like somewhere else when I’m painting: it’s escaped to work on fantasy images. Maybe I’ll like the image and I finish it, or maybe I won’t like it and I will put it aside. I don’t think I ever like my work when it’s finished.

01. Selecting colours Since this artwork has a very reduced colour palette, I pick two main colours for the characters and animals, and two for the background. From these base colours, I start mixing different shades without veering too far from them. The warm/cool colour contrasts create a lively combination.

02. Establishing the poses and dynamic At this stage, I work on establishing the poses and dynamic of the characters, where they look, what their expressions are and how they interact. I also start getting an idea of the surrounding environment.

03. Fine-tuning the details I start fine-tuning the details, in this case by working on the line art. Some artists begin with line art, but I prefer to establish the colours and overall idea first. Since the full image often develops during the process, I sometimes add the line art later.

04. Almost final A continuation of the previous step with even more detail. Towards the end, I gradually reduce the line art so the painting itself can emerge over it. As an overlay, I add scanned watercolour paper to give the artwork a more traditional feel.

(Image credit: Bente Schlick)

You can see more of Bente's work on her website.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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