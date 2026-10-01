One of Anycubic's best resin 3D printers has $230 off in Amazon's Early Prime Day sale

Amazon's started its October Prime Day sale early this year, and the select discounts include a couple of great deals on 3D printers. There's $130 off the AnyCubic Photon Mono M7 Pro – ideal for high detail printing at fast speeds – and a massive $230 off the big Photon P1 Max for large builds.

Both of these are resin printers that we rate highly for different use cases. The P1 Max is a large-format production workhorse with a massive build volume and a 4:3 aspect ratio, while the Photon Mono M7 Pro provides speed and detail for smaller models.

Both of these offers are part of Amazons' Early Big Deal Days, and you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, but you can sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial (you can always cancel later before the subscription starts if you don't want the other benefits).

If you're not sure what type of machine to go for, see our guide to the best 3D printers based on our own reviews.