One of Anycubic's best resin 3D printers has $230 off in Amazon's Early Prime Day sale

Amazon's started its October Prime Day sale early this year, and the select discounts include a couple of great deals on 3D printers. There's $130 off the AnyCubic Photon Mono M7 Pro – ideal for high detail printing at fast speeds – and a massive $230 off the big Photon P1 Max for large builds.
Both of these are resin printers that we rate highly for different use cases. The P1 Max is a large-format production workhorse with a massive build volume and a 4:3 aspect ratio, while the Photon Mono M7 Pro provides speed and detail for smaller models.
Both of these offers are part of Amazons' Early Big Deal Days, and you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, but you can sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial (you can always cancel later before the subscription starts if you don't want the other benefits).
If you're not sure what type of machine to go for, see our guide to the best 3D printers based on our own reviews.
The Photon Mono M7 Pro is blazing fast resin printer with a compact footprint that won't dominate a hobby desk. Suitable for work that requires a high level of detail, it provides convenient auto-refill and active heating temperature control and failure detection, making it a good choice for miniature painters, tabletop gamers, jewellery and decorations designers.
For larger build volumes of up to 8.3 litres, the Anycubic Photon P1 Max is built for heavy volume printing with diverse materials, suitable for large statues and multi-part batch production. The smart tank heating can keep your resin at the ideal temperature through winter reducing the risk of failed prints.
There's also $240 off the smaller Photon P1, reduced from $789.99 to $549.99
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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