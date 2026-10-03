Erling Haaland files lawsuit against Norwegian Air for unexpected reason
Is the footballer’s legal team splitting hairs?
Footballer Erling Haaland has launched an unexpected legal dispute against Norwegian Air. Is it about a logo? A brandmark, perhaps? No. It's all about his iconic hair.
While Haaland has since parted ways with his iconic do, it remains a signature part of his identity. Certainly one of the more unconventional celebrity brands, it's clear the footballer is keen to protect his image from unwanted advertising.
The dispute centres around a Norwegian Air campaign which saw the airline posting a cheeky social post with the star's signature man bun photoshopped on a plane. Hopping on this year's FIFA World Cup Haaland hype, the image was accompanied by the caption “We’ve never looked more Norwegian."
Despite the virality of his image during this summer's World Cup, Haaland's team claimed the lighthearted social post unlawfully exploited his likeness, identity, and visual branding.
According to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang, Eivind Hammer Myhre, duty media officer at Norwegian Airlines, said, "It is unfortunate that cheers of support were met with a lawsuit, but we hope for a sensible dialogue so that in the future we too will be allowed to continue supporting our shared sporting heroes."
For more design dispute news, take a look at why New Balance sued this rival athletics brand or check out how Louis Vuitton won this logo battle despite fiery backlash.
Sign up to the design newsletter from Creative Bloq, brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of graphic design, branding, typography and more.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.