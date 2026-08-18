My favourite iPhone accessories I've tested this year – cases, power banks, ring holders and stands
Whether you're waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro or upgrading a newer model, these are the most stylish accessories around.
As we know, the iPhone 18 Pro is on the horizon (releasing next month) and whether you're sticking with your current model or looking to upgrade, you might be thinking about accessories. I've been testing an array of cases, power banks, ring holders and more with my iPhone 17 Pro – and I've rounded up the best ones below (with a heavy emphasis on my two favourite brands for beautiful cases and matching accessories, Burga and Casetify).
While it might seem an unnecessary extra expense to spend real money on cases etc, I can vouch for the quality of the ones below. My phone takes a beating through a combination of clumsiness and my children constantly dropping it on the floor, and the cases are still pristine and my phone unscathed. And can I be honest? I did not believe in ring holders but I've been forced to climb down off that particular pedestal because they are so darn useful.
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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