Forget Spotify, these bargain retro CD players are perfect if you're holding on to your physical media

Sony might have declared the compact disc dead for video games, but that's just made some people even more nostalgic for the days of physical media, before digital subscriptions started to take over everything. The good news for music fans is that most major labels do still produce CDs, and there are still devices being made to play them.
As well as traditional separates, there are now portable Bluetooth CD players designed for desktop use, and they can be a great, stylish addition to an office or home entertainment setup.
Take the Syitren R300 CD player, which is reduced from $109.99 to $89.99 at Amazon. Available in white or black and brown, it has a retro vibe, yet looks sleek and sophisticated with an aesthetic that leans into the look of some vinyl players. Also supporting mp3, you simply connect it to a speaker or headphones via Bluetooth.
For more options, see our roundup of CD player deals below. If you need something to listen on, see our guide to the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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