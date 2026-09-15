Embrace the Fashion Week flavour with these colourful kitchen accessories
Get up to 43% off big brands like Smeg and Le Creuset.
New York Fashion Week is the place to stay ahead of the trends, but it's not all about posh frocks and couture garments. Colour experts over at Pantone have been keeping their eyes peeled for the hottest hues to hit the runway, revealing five new seasonless shades in its latest Fashion Color Trend Report.
Looking towards Spring 2027, the new defining colours embody a boldness and zest for life, with lime greens, rosy pinks and fiery oranges dominating fashion's near future. If you're looking for a fashion-forward way to shake up your interior design, there are plenty of deals to snag to help you stay on trend. From stylish Smeg coffee machines to Le Creuset crockpots, these are the best kitchen accessories to bring a fashion week flavour to your space.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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