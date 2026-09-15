New York Fashion Week is the place to stay ahead of the trends, but it's not all about posh frocks and couture garments. Colour experts over at Pantone have been keeping their eyes peeled for the hottest hues to hit the runway, revealing five new seasonless shades in its latest Fashion Color Trend Report.

Looking towards Spring 2027, the new defining colours embody a boldness and zest for life, with lime greens, rosy pinks and fiery oranges dominating fashion's near future. If you're looking for a fashion-forward way to shake up your interior design, there are plenty of deals to snag to help you stay on trend. From stylish Smeg coffee machines to Le Creuset crockpots, these are the best kitchen accessories to bring a fashion week flavour to your space.