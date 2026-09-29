Lexus just dropped the most twisted car design I've ever seen – literally
Art collective MSCHF has turned the brand's car design on its head.
When it comes to bold and subversive art projects, nobody comes close to Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF. From Office Chair Simulator to Cease and Desist Grand Prix, the team is currently responsible for over 100 project, or 'drops', each more provocative and irreverent than the last. And now, in collaboration with Lexus, the collective has created some of the most twisted car designs we've ever seen. Literally.
Titled Circle Car and Twisted Car, the two 'sculptures' (in case you were wondering, that's what Lexus is calling them – these aren't real cars, people) were displayed at The Armory Show last week in a show called MOTORMORPHOSIS. The pieces "take two production Lexus electrified vehicles and reimagines each as its own sculptural double."
“Most conversations about electrification focus on how a vehicle is powered. MOTOMORPHOSIS asks a different question: what can electricity power in our imagination?” said Lisa McQueen, senior manager, Lexus marketing. “Working with MSCHF allowed us to take the automobile beyond its familiar form and explore movement, transformation and possibility in an entirely new way.”
The project is perhaps a little less edgy than MSCHF's usual fare. While the collective is known for its anti-capitalist commentaries, this feels more like a traditional brand collab. But they're certainly some of the boldest car designs we've seen – even if they won't be hitting the road any time soon.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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