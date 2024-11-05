"Like GTA in real life": How MSCHF became the most provocative art collective around

News
By
published

We caught up with the group to discuss their favourite 'drops'.

Few contemporary art collectives have managed to command as many online column inches over the last few years as Brooklyn-based MSCHF. From Office Chair Simulator to Cease and Desist Grand Prix, the team is currently responsible for over 100 project, or 'drops', each more provocative and irreverent than the last.

Founded in 2016 by Gabriel Whaley, the group now has over 20 employees, and has become increasingly ambitious with its work – which, while often funny, always maintains a bedrock of social and cultural commentary. We caught up with four members of the collective at Stockholm's Spritmuseum, where MSCHF's work is featured in a brand new Andy Warhol exhibition, titled Money on the Wall.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles