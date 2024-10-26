"Brands cannot disconnect from their past": How Absolut Vodka embraces heritage branding

Absolut has been a pioneer in collabs, and has done it in such a clever way. For example, we did a collaboration with Spike Lee, which was ‘Absolut Brooklyn’, and it was so beautiful because there was so much of an intelligent humour and a provocative ‘if you know, you know’ vibe. An example of this is that we did an ad featuring the stairs to Spike Lee's home. Some would have spotted the reference, but for others, it’s still Brooklyn.

There can be a danger of ‘collaboration fatigue’, so we often think about how to keep our collabs distinctive and differentiated from the rest. I think we started this cultural revolution in the industry, but for us it’s deeper than just, say, ‘art on a bottle’. We think about the story behind it. How is it relevant today? People ask, Why? Why now? There’s always a 360 story about it. Like with the new Absolut Warhol bottle – the story of how it started, how the painting got stolen, and then the story of the rediscovery. And missing paintings always have a story.