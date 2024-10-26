"Brands cannot disconnect from their past": How Absolut Vodka embraces heritage branding

News
By
published

From the bottle to the logo, Absolut knows the power of its brand assets.

Absolut
(Image credit: Absolut)

Countless brands have been resurrecting old logos and assets in recent years, marking a move away from homogenous flat design. From Pepsi to Burberry, we've seen huge companies take a leaf out of their own history books when it comes to approaching 'new' designs. But vodka brand Absolut has arguably never forgotten its design roots in the first place.

As well as its famous bottle and bold sans-serif wordmark, Absolut is famous for its iconic print ads and artist collaborations. We recently attended the launch of the brand's new limited edition Andy Warhol, featuring a long-lost painting that was only recently rediscovered. Here, we caught up with Deb Dasgupta, Global VP of Marketing for Absolut, to discuss Absolut's approach to heritage branding and artist collaborations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles