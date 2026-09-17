Want Star-Lords' headphones? This modern version is only $30

If you're a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy, you've probably admired Star-Lord's headphones, the bright orange over-head foam cups used by Peter Quill with his Sony TPS-L2 Walkman. There are actually various modern interpretations about, but there's one in particular that provides fantastic sound and incredible value: the FiiO EH 11, are just $29.99 at Amazon

These wonderfully retro headphones actually come in five different colour options, but the bright orange cups on a transparent headband are my favourite for a Star-Lord-like look. This is also the option that we tested for our FiiO EH11 review back in April. They look like a classic wired headphone but boast modern Bluetooth connectivity and even an app with adjustable parametric EQ, which is amazing for this price (to compare, see our guide to the best wireless headphones).

Today's best Bluetooth headphones deal

Lowest price FiiO EH11 Retro On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: $29.99 at Amazon The new FiiO EH11 really stand out in an increasingly crowded Bluetooth headphone market. They look fun with their retro 1980s look, wooden rotary controls and choice of vibrant colours, but they also provide great sound, the practicality of wireless connection and parametric EQ... all for $30!

Budget retro headphone perfection

These headphones made our reviewer smile when he saw them, and the smile just got wider when he tested the sound profile. In a sea of similar budget wireless headphones with retro foam cups, these standout both in terms of style and sound quality.

Regarding the former, as well as the fun colours, there are those cool wooden rotary controls on the cups, which give them a unique vintage look. As for the sound, the stock profile is warm, with the bass turned up to compensate for on-ear low frequency leakage. The treble has enough detail and the midrange is tastefully forward, delivering textured vocals. It's better than many much more more expensive mainstream headphones that we've reviewed .

If that profile doesn't happen to be to your liking, you can use the integrated Parametric EQ via the FiiO Control mobile app to customise the sound as you like it. This is something almost unheard of for a $30 headphone (even the Apple AirPods Max 2 doesn't have it, and they cost $549!)