The 70th BFI London Film Festival is fast approaching, so to mark the occasion, it's unveiled a vibrant new brand identity. Inspired by the analogue beauty of traditional filmmaking, the new look is a living, breathing design system that shines in its bespoke creation.

While it's easy to be blinded into creating the best logos or swankiest graphics, the new BFI London Film Festival identity demonstrates the value of design with purpose. Tranquil yet dynamic, it shines in its simplicity, effortlessly marrying heritage with contemporary style.

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Created by Pentagram partner Maria Willer and her team, the new brand identity centres around the familiar methods of filmmaking and film screening. Custom-cut letters form the 'LLF' shorthand logo, while light projections against a black background emulate the cinema screen, creating a dynamic identity that emanates vibrant energy.

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(Image credit: BFI London Film Festival/Pentagram)

The letters and lighting were then filmed and photographed to create a sense of motion, using handheld camera movements, hanging the letters to encourage organic movement, and enlisting the help of a rotating table. This motion footage was then digitally edited to enhance the typography, giving each letter a sense of presence and control.

(Image credit: BFI London Film Festival/Pentagram)

At its core, the new BFI London Film Festival identity oozes refinement, opting for unfussy visuals that shape-shift and speak to tell its story. Instead of grand reinvention, the timeless design is a testament to the power of considered, human-curated craft that earns your attention, rather than stealing it.

For more design inspiration, check out how OFFF 2026's visual identity was secretly harvested from the bodies of actual people or take a look at the AI movie that hijacked Cannes.