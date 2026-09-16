Rihanna’s shady new Savage X Fenty ad towers above the competition
That’s how you grab attention at NYFW.
It's easy to be overshadowed by other brands in the advertising world, which is why Rihanna's brand, Savage X Fenty, has taken an unconventional approach to standing out at this year's New York Fashion Week. In a larger-than-life installation, the lingerie brand has taken to the skies, quite literally throwing shade over the competition.
In a world of billboard ads and social media campaigns, Savage X Fenty's playful approach is a refreshingly tactile take on advertising that proves simple concepts can have a big impact. Nearly impossible to ignore and perfectly placed to snatch passersby's attention, the cheeky campaign is a prime example of experiential design at its best.
@savagexfenty
The only shade we’re throwing is over NYC 😏♬ original sound - Savage X Fenty
Looming above Seventh Avenue and Fashion Avenue, Savage X Fenty's bold campaign turns the streets of New York City into a living, breathing ad experience. The oversized lingerie set casts a shadow on the Garment District, creating a dual display when the sun hits just right (bonus points for aligning it so the crosswalk hits right in the middle).
Just in case you were wondering who's behind the mysterious floating undergarments, the lingerie set is bordered by the Savage X Fenty logo, while the clothing itself bears the Savage wordmark in a slick serif font. It's a simple concept with expert execution, proving that breaking the mould of conventional advertising can be a strong move that gets people talking.
For more advertising inspiration, check out how the subvertising has held up a mirror to some of the biggest brands or take a look at this ad platform that sparked brand romance with 100 love letter billboards.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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