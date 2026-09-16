Rihanna’s shady new Savage X Fenty ad towers above the competition

It's easy to be overshadowed by other brands in the advertising world, which is why Rihanna's brand, Savage X Fenty, has taken an unconventional approach to standing out at this year's New York Fashion Week. In a larger-than-life installation, the lingerie brand has taken to the skies, quite literally throwing shade over the competition.

In a world of billboard ads and social media campaigns, Savage X Fenty's playful approach is a refreshingly tactile take on advertising that proves simple concepts can have a big impact. Nearly impossible to ignore and perfectly placed to snatch passersby's attention, the cheeky campaign is a prime example of experiential design at its best.

Looming above Seventh Avenue and Fashion Avenue, Savage X Fenty's bold campaign turns the streets of New York City into a living, breathing ad experience. The oversized lingerie set casts a shadow on the Garment District, creating a dual display when the sun hits just right (bonus points for aligning it so the crosswalk hits right in the middle).

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Just in case you were wondering who's behind the mysterious floating undergarments, the lingerie set is bordered by the Savage X Fenty logo, while the clothing itself bears the Savage wordmark in a slick serif font. It's a simple concept with expert execution, proving that breaking the mould of conventional advertising can be a strong move that gets people talking.

We’re taking over the streets of NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/ncUgY5jy2RSeptember 12, 2026

For more advertising inspiration, check out how the subvertising has held up a mirror to some of the biggest brands or take a look at this ad platform that sparked brand romance with 100 love letter billboards.