Free Premiere on Android is exactly the direction Adobe should be taking

Premiere mobile is an app for creating and editing everything from day-in-the-life vlogs to tutorials, podcast clips and social content

I've written a fair few articles in the last couple of years that have been critical of Adobe. That doesn't make me a hater, though: it's more about listening to what creatives around the world are telling me, and sharing those concerns in a way that maybe, just maybe, will somehow filter through to the top brass over time.

Personally, though, I do like using Adobe software. In fact, I've been doing so for 30 years now, which suggests they're doing something right. And honestly, I don't enjoy writing critical pieces too much; I'd far rather praise people when they've done something good. Which is what I'm about to do here.

The good news is that Premiere mobile, which launched on iPhone last year, has finally arrived on Android, and it's free. And let me be crystal-clear. You don't need a Creative Cloud subscription to use it. Which I think is epic.

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Indeed, if you're happy with the basic editing experience it offers – trimmed down from the full-blown desktop software – you don't even need an Adobe account. Nor are there any watermarks, ads and interminable upgrade prompts. Double hooray!

What you get for free

So what, exactly, are you getting? Well, the free tier is surprisingly meaty. There's a multi-track timeline for layering video, music, text, voiceovers and effects. There's frame-accurate editing for timing cuts to the beat. You can record voiceovers directly in the app. Plus something I think content creators will prize above all else: Enhance Audio, which cleans up background noise in a single tap.

AI-powered Enhance Audio makes it easy to clean up noisy recordings and improve the clarity of dialogue (Image credit: Adobe)

Add in creator-made templates and unlimited 4K exports to that mix, and you've got everything most social video creators will be looking for from a quick and easy-to-use app.

Not all features are free, though. Firefly-powered features such as Generative Fill, Image-to-Video and Generate Sound Effects run on generative credits, which you'll have to buy. But that seems fair enough to me.

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The limitations

A word of caution, though, before you get too excited. The app requires Android 13 or later and at least 5GB of RAM, which rules out plenty of Android budget phones. That's a shame, because affordability is one of the main reasons people plump for Android phones over iPhones.

Plus, as I mentioned, a lot of features you're used to using on desktop are currently MIA. Keyframes, beat detection, Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions and, a little frustratingly, the ability to continue editing a project on Premiere desktop are all marked as "coming soon".

Premiere on Android has been built with content creators in mind (Image credit: Adobe)

And let's not be realistic. The free app is also a shop window. Adobe is clearly hoping that once you're hooked, you'll start spending for extra features.

Why this is good for creatives

That said, overall this is exactly how Adobe should be treating its audience. For many years, its approach has been: sign up for a serious standing order first, then we'll talk. Free Premiere, in contrast, earns trust first and asks for money later, or maybe never.

That's good sense because the next generation of content creators aren't starting out on a desktop; they're starting on phones, with something like CapCut. If their first serious editing tool is a free, watermark-free Premiere instead, Adobe has a real chance of keeping them for the long haul. No wonder the latter includes features aimed squarely at vertical video and YouTube Shorts.

And who knows? If Adobe carries out releasing useful tools like this, with no strings attached, it might finally start to feel like a friend of creatives again, rather than a heavy handed landlord. Here's hoping...