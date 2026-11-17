It's clear that some people are getting tired of the contemporary Disney style. That can be seen in the allegations of Disney same-face syndrome, the disappointment that Hexed doesn't look like its concept art and the perennial controversy over the hybrid live-action remakes, with Moana being the latest flop.

The fatigue was evident at D23 this year. The announcements that generated the most excitement were a return of 2D animation, if only in combination with live action for the nostalgia-heavy TV series in Oswald, and the news that Disney's Clay will look like claymation even if uses CG.

A lot of fans will be happy then to learn that Clay won't be a one off but rather the start of a whole new Disney era after Hexed. The studio's developed a new animation pipeline that will allow it to apply different art styles to 3D models, potentially replacing the realism popularised by Pixar with a unique look for each new movie – and it's all starting with Lilo & Scratch.

A demo of Disney's fusion of 3D and 2D animation for the Lilo & Scratch short (Image credit: Disney)

Set to show in cinemas alongside Hexed, Lilo & Scratch is the first theatrical short from Walt Disney Animation Studios in five years. Written and directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce, it will see the much-loved blue alien Stitch having to contend with the introduction of a mischievous cat called Scratch. Maia Kealoha voices Lilo, reprising her role from the 2025 live-action film Lilo & Stitch, and Chris Sanders with voice Stitch again.

Like all of the studios' feature animations in the last 15 years, the short was made using computer-generated animation with 3D models, but these are blended with hand-drawn elements to create a hybrid style that looks surprisingly faithful to Lilo & Stitch from 2002.

Disney's VFX supervisor Jeremy Sikorski has said that the new pipeline was developed through experimentation on the previous shorts Paperman and Once Upon a Studio. Pixar is also exploring the same direction, as we saw in the Gatto trailer: environments, characters and sets are modeled and animated in 3D to retain spatial depth, lighting and camera movement, but certain characters and other details are hand drawn.

Disney says about 25% of the backgrounds in Lilo & Scratch are watercolour paintings reused from the original Lilo & Stitch, while more than a dozen new background paintings were created by artists including Tia Kratter and Larry Wu. Some of these were digitally painted in Photoshop to look like watercolour, while others were hand-painted on paper.

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Combined with digital backgrounds and set extension, this blend of old and new hand-painted watercolours helped the filmmakers remain faithful to the look of the 2002 feature, Disney says.

In an interview at the Governors Awards in LA on Sunday (see the post by Deadline below), Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush confirmed that all original Disney movies from Clay onwards will use this approach. That doesn't mean that they'll all look like Renaissance-era 2D animation, but that each with have its own "wildly different" look.

Zootopia 3 and Frozen 3 will still look like we would expect, but Hexed may be "the last original in the Disney art style as people know it," he says.

Jared Bush shares updates on ‘Zootopia 3,’ ‘Frozen 3’ and ‘Hexed’ and reveals the new, upcoming animated films at Disney will have “wildly different art styles”: “We’re really going to be pushing into some new areas” | #GovernorsAwards https://t.co/nw16Ci8WoDNovember 16, 2026

The new approach looks like a win for Disney. Despite some success with the live-action The Jungle Book and last year's Lilo & Stitch, the poor reception of Moana, Snow White and Mulan suggests waning interest in the remake formula is waning. Meanwhile, the 3D animation style that once looked so modern is starting to feel dated and generic.

(Image credit: Disney)

Nostalgic audiences miss 2D animation, while younger audiences want something fresh. It sounds like Disney's new animation pipeline could make both things possible without sacrificing the efficiency that comes with 3D-based CG animation, which makes it much quicker and easier to swap and adjust environments, characters and props compared to traditional hand-drawn 2D, where even a relatively small change might mean having to redraw from scratch.The Disney principles of animation will remain in tact, but in a vast realm new possibilities.

I do wonder though. In ten years time, will people start to feel nostalgic about the much-maligned 3D Disney style?

Hexed will be released on 25 November. Lilo & Scratch will screen before it.