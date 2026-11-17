This issue we look into the wonderful world of fantasy book illustration, covering everything from fantasy world maps to painting covers.

Plus, we look at the creation of the visuals for Orbitals, look behind the doors of a Disney artist's studio and show you how to model a sci-fi weapon.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

Learn how to create maps for your fantasy worlds. (Image credit: Future)

Follow along as our cover artist shares her process for painting stunning fantasy book illustrations. (Image credit: Future)

Discover the process behind the creation of the visuals of Orbitals. (Image credit: Future)

Take a tour of a Disney artist's studio. (Image credit: Future)

Go into the third dimension and learn how to model, texture and render a sci-fi weapon. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!