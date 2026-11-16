The first scene from the new Harry Potter series just dropped – and it's sparked a fierce filmmaking debate
"This is just such a mind-boggling choice to me."
It seems fair to say that HBO's new Harry Potter series has a lot to live up to. Will it do justice to the books? Can it recapture the (ahem) magic of the movies? Will it step outside of the shadow of the controversies surrounding its author? But most importantly, won't somebody think of the blocking?
Yes, blocking—the staging and positioning of actors on screen—has become a buzzword after HBO dropped the very first piece of footage from the show, depicting a feast in the grand hall of Hogwarts. Fans are naturally comparing the scene to its 2001 movie counterpart, and not favourably.
Viewers have been lamenting for years the move towards dark and washed out colour grading in modern movies and TV shows, and it seems not even Hogwarts is immune to the gloom. Compare this grand hall scene to the same one from the movie version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and difference is night and day. HBO's offering looks like somebody at Hogwarts forgot to top up the electricity meter.
But it's the staging that's raising the most eyebrows.
Indeed, many individual shots from the 2001 original tell a story through the simple fact of their composition. When Harry spots Snape through the crowd, the framing of the two characters creates instant intrigue and drama. But here, the individual shots look much duller and less vibrant.
Overall, the whole looks rather like a recession indictor. From the darker palette to what looks like a vastly reduced food offering at the so-called 'feast', the whole thing looks, to quite Ryanair, "cheaper than a Ryanair flight". And given the recent response to the new posters for the series, the whole thing has a long way to go to win round fans.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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