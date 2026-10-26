After watching the bonkers trailer for the raunchy fantasy romance Wicker, I found myself getting slightly jealous – I wish I had my own Wicker husband. Well, thanks to good ol' 3D printers, my prayers have been answered.

As part of Regal Movies' new popcorn bucket promo, you can now 3D-print your own Wicker husband (well, at least a part of him). Is it a bit cheeky getting moviegoers to print their own popcorn buckets? Yes. Is it a bit stingy that the deal only got you a small popcorn? Absolutely. Do I still want a 3D-printed version of Alexander Skarsgård's rippling Wicker bod? Definitely.

Print Your Own Wicker Husband - Regal Prop Shop - YouTube Watch On

Straight from Regal's Prop Shop, the 3D-printed Wicker popcorn bucket was created using 3D scans of Skarsgård's costume (note the design is just the torso, so get your mind out of the gutter). Those brave enough to bring their freshly printed Wicker husband to the movie theatre received a free small popcorn for their efforts.

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Unsurprisingly, the design is wonderfully detailed and, popcorn novelty aside, a playful prop for fans. The print files are entirely free, so your Wicker man is well within reach, provided you have your own setup (or a kind, unquestioning friend who will print it for you).

For more creative inspiration, check out these 3D printing essentials or take a look at our guide to the fastest way to get comfortable with 3D software