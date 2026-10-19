Wicker parodies saucy book covers in new film poster
Why is it oddly beautiful?
When the Wicker trailer burst on the scene, it's safe to say it was met with a mixed reaction. While many were excited to see Alexander Skarsgård in all his woven wicker glory, others clutched their pearls at the saucy fantasy rom-com concept. But the film has only doubled down on the weird factor, creating the perfect poster in response.
Go to any second-hand bookshop, and you'll find an array of raunchy romance novels all with the same book cover design – a female protagonist in the throes of intimate ecstasy, with a strapping hunk by her side. Only this time, he's made of Wicker.
The unconventional film poster features lead actress Olivia Colman draped in the arms of her sentient wicker basket lover. From her enraptured expression to Skarsgård's protective embrace, the design wouldn't look out of place among a lineup of old-school romantasy book covers (so long as you don't notice he's made of wood...)
While the design is clearly a pastiche of these stereotypically schlocky novels, the poster itself is oddly beautiful. With rich jewel tones and elegant portraiture, the design has a timeless feel, only enhanced by its intricate gold script typography.
"Dressing a wicker husband movie up like a paperback romance is elite packaging" one fan on X wrote. "Homage to the 80's-90's bodice ripper mass market paperback covers. Loveee ittt!!!!" another praised, while the best comment by far was the simple sentiment, calling the design "Fifty Shades of Hay".
For more Wicker news, check out IKEA's cheeky homage to the film or take a look at Alexander Skarsgård's wood(en suit).
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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