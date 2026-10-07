The new Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping poster feels like beautiful propaganda
I love the eerie details.
A new poster for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has caused a stir among fans for its chaotically beautiful design. A take on the ever-controversial floating head movie poster trend, the new design shines in its detail – the very feature that makes it so divisive.
Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, the jam-packed poster feels like a piece of Capitol propaganda straight out of Panem. Captivating and hypnotic with a looming threat beneath its floral facade, the new Sunrise on the Reaping sets high expectations for the upcoming film.
The new poster features a cascading collection of the Sunrise on the Reaping cast, with Ralph Fiennes as President Snow looming over the top. At a glance, the heavy purple visuals bursting with florals give the design a natural, serene feel, only to be juxtaposed by images of axes, blades and military propaganda.
"This poster is BEAUTIFUL and unsettling at the same time. The amount of detail is insane," one fan on X wrote. "Easily the best Hunger Games poster ever," another chimed in. "The Hunger Games still knows how to make every poster feel like a beautiful piece of Panem propaganda," one fan praised.
For more design inspiration, check out the Digger poster that struck graphic design gold or take a look at the new Clayface poster that gets creepier the more you look at it.
Sign up to the design newsletter from Creative Bloq, brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of graphic design, branding, typography and more.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.