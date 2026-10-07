A new poster for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has caused a stir among fans for its chaotically beautiful design. A take on the ever-controversial floating head movie poster trend, the new design shines in its detail – the very feature that makes it so divisive.

Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, the jam-packed poster feels like a piece of Capitol propaganda straight out of Panem. Captivating and hypnotic with a looming threat beneath its floral facade, the new Sunrise on the Reaping sets high expectations for the upcoming film.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The new poster features a cascading collection of the Sunrise on the Reaping cast, with Ralph Fiennes as President Snow looming over the top. At a glance, the heavy purple visuals bursting with florals give the design a natural, serene feel, only to be juxtaposed by images of axes, blades and military propaganda.

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"This poster is BEAUTIFUL and unsettling at the same time. The amount of detail is insane," one fan on X wrote. "Easily the best Hunger Games poster ever," another chimed in. "The Hunger Games still knows how to make every poster feel like a beautiful piece of Panem propaganda," one fan praised.

For more design inspiration, check out the Digger poster that struck graphic design gold or take a look at the new Clayface poster that gets creepier the more you look at it.