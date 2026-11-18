You might be suffering whiplash if you've been watching things at Etsy lately. Just a couple of weeks ago, things looked tentatively hopeful for the marketplace as Etsy promised to crackdown on AI slop. Now creators are fleeing the platform in droves because of its own AI policy.

Creators have largely welcomed Etsy's decision to ban listings by bots and to insist that product photos resemble the actual product being sold – surely a rule that all marketplaces should implement. But new wording in its terms of use has caused alarm over how content could be used for AI training. As a result, the best website builders could be about to see an influx of custom from artists and crafters.

For years, Etsy has been one of the best places to sell art and design online, particularly handmade craft items, from jewelry and gifts made with Cricut machines to illustration and poster design. But like many platforms, it's faced the problem of quality products being drowned out by AI slop and copied art posted by bots.

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Shortly after updating its content rules to try to get on top of that, Etsy's also updated its Terms of Use . The new text adds a clause that has echoes of the policies introduced by certain social media platforms.

Section 5 already included a perpetual licence allowing Etsy to reproduce, modify, distribute and create derivative works from user content. The revised policy now adds a specific authorisation that reads: "This also includes the right for us and our third party partners and vendors to use Your Content to develop, train, test and improve artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, including to improve the Services and/or help keep them safe, subject to any applicable opt-out rights described in our Privacy Policy".

The new terms come into effect on 16 December, and they've sparked an exodus from the platform. Many creatives have taken to social media to announce the closure of their Etsy stores, using flyers and goodbye letters created in their signature art styles.

Some speak of wrestling over a decision that they fear could harm their business in the short term. Others who have yet to take the leap say they feel trapped because they depend on Etsy as their main source of income and the update has come at the most important time of the year for sales.

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Like with Cara for social media, alternative specifically anti-AI marketplaces like Marmalade Handmade, but they remain small compared to Etsy. Some sellers say they can't leave the platform yet but are taking the step of writing to customers to ask them to shop with them directly instead of using the platform.

What do Etsy's AI terms mean?

In an update on the Etsy Community site this week, VP of Customer Operations James Ossman stressed that sellers retain ownership of their creative work on Etsy that the company was focusing on using AI to support sellers and improve the Etsy experience.

He writes: "We do not use your content to train AI models designed to copy your original work or replace your creativity. Again, this is not changing. Our goal at Etsy has always been to connect you and your unique items with buyers."

He provided some examples of how the platform is training AI, including to identify potentially fraudulent accounts and related listings, to understand inventory, to help buyers find items and tailored recommendations and to build tools to help sellers run their businesses more efficiently.

He said Etsy uses security tools to detect and limit unauthorised scraping, while its terms prohibit unauthorised use of marketplace content for AI training. However, he doesn't specify whether authorised partners can use seller content to train models for applications unrelated to Etsy, and the platform has not provider a general opt-out mechanism for sellers who don't want their content used for AI training.

It may be that sellers have nothing to fear, in which case Etsy should really have tried to find a better way to communicate the update. It's aware of the sensitivity around AI, and it's natural for sellers to be frightened by the language in the new terms at a time when AI is being used to clone artists' work in a multitude of fields, from illustration to video game development.

Are you concerned about Etsy's AI policy? Let us know in the comments.