I gasped at the new Tin Can phone – I’ve been looking for a solution like this for months
It's one of the best new product ideas I've seen in a long time.
Yes, I genuinely gasped when the Tin Can press release landed in my inbox this morning, as it is exactly the product I've been searching for.
While I'm committed to a smartphone-free childhood for my children, I empathise with my children's need to communicate with their friends outside of school. They're also a bit young for the best dumbphones, but I still gatekeep my phone, only allowing occasional texting to other parent's phones in order to reach their pals. And I suddenly realised how unfair this is.
When I was nine, as my daughter is now, I was using our landline to call friends every day, honing valuable communication skills, and the lack of a home phone in my house means that my daughter is unable to do the same. As a new product, it's filling a very real gap in family life – and it's beautifully designed as well.
The Tin Can is already available in the US and Canada, and it's now making it to the UK. It runs on Wi-Fi, so no costly extra landline charges on your broadband (the route I was all set to go down), it looks simple to use, is crucially screen-free, and comes in a variety of delicious colours. It also has helpful parent controls, including restrictions like 'quiet time', you can only call other Tin Can handsets (for free), as well as parent-approved numbers (as part of a monthly subscription), and emergency numbers.
Of course, for best results, your children's friends also need to have a Tin Can – so I'm off to convince the parents I know to put it on their Christmas lists.
Pre orders are open for the UK, and it will arrive with you from 30 November.
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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