As rumours about the casting of the next James Bond began to hot up this week, my phone has been busy. Most of my friends (hello, both!) know me as a huge James Bond fan, and have wanted to know who I thought was going to get the role. Well, one thing's for sure, I told them all. It won't be Pattinson. Mark my words. He's just too famous.

So you can imagine my surprise when Robert Pattinson was indeed announced as the new James Bond this afternoon. Everything about the news feels bizarre to me, including the lack of press release and associated fanfare (whereas Daniel Craig rode down the Thames on a speedboat, Pattinson was announced via a simple social media post). But the biggest shock is that Pattinson is by far the most famous person to be cast in the role. He's the first bonafide A-lister to pick up the Walther PPK. He's Batman, for God's sake. For better or worse, the Bond brand changed forever today. And it's thanks to one name: Amazon.

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It perhaps isn't surprising that Blofeld's—sorry, Bezos's—company has opted for such a bankable star. The company paid billions to acquire MGM (which owned the rights to Bond), and will want a return on its investment. But the whole thing seems so at odds with the ethos of the previous Bond custodians. "I felt I had to have an unknown actor, not a star," producer Cubby Broccoli said of the search for the very first Bond. "Above all, a man you’d believe could be James Bond."

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For decades, Bond has been one of the most carefully controlled brands in entertainment. The gun barrel sequence, the theme tune, the 007 logo, the Aston Martin; every element is instantly recognisable, and has been meticulously protected by the Broccoli family. Bond films have always felt like events, partly because they don't come along very often. But Amazon doesn't do scarcity, it does content. And with the company now in creative control of the franchise, it's hard not to wonder how long it will be before 007 becomes less of a cinematic institution and more of an endlessly expandable IP. I'm not sure I'm ready for the 'Young Q' spin-off.

For decades, Bond has been one of the most carefully controlled brands in entertainment (Image credit: EoN Productions)

There are, of course, opportunities here. Bond has arguably been in need of a shake-up for some time, and Pattinson is a genuinely exciting actor, capable of bringing something strange, unpredictable and perhaps even uncomfortable to a character that has occasionally felt trapped by his own iconography. But the choice also feels like a statement of intent from Amazon. Where previous Bond actors were largely blank canvases onto which the 007 identity could be projected, Pattinson arrives with a huge, established brand of his own. Rather than making a star out of Bond, Amazon has bought a star to sell Bond. It's a subtle distinction, but a significant one. Am I going to be able to look up at the screen and see James Bond, rather than Robert Pattinson in a suit?

But while it'll be Pattinson's name that hogs the headlines, the bigger question isn't simply what kind of Bond Pattinson will be, but what kind of brand Amazon wants Bond to become. Will the company recognise that Bond's enduring appeal lies partly in his exclusivity, his mystique, and his ability to remain just a little out of reach? For all of his reinventions, 007 has always felt bigger than the actor playing him. Until today.