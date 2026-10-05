Celebrate James Bond Day with these gifts for 007 fans
Memorablia, pens, puzzles and more.
Few film franchises have shaped design the way Bond has. The Saul Bass-style title sequences, the Aston Martin DB5, the gadgets, the tailoring: six decades of it, and it still looks sharp. That makes Bond fans some of the easiest people to buy for, and some of the most particular.
Whether you're shopping for a die-hard who owns every Blu-ray or someone who just loves the DB5, here are the best Bond gifts, from cars to puzzles and books to boxsets. You'll even see a deal on that exploding pen from Goldeneye (exploding capability not included).
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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