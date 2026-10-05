Celebrate James Bond Day with these gifts for 007 fans

Few film franchises have shaped design the way Bond has. The Saul Bass-style title sequences, the Aston Martin DB5, the gadgets, the tailoring: six decades of it, and it still looks sharp. That makes Bond fans some of the easiest people to buy for, and some of the most particular.

Whether you're shopping for a die-hard who owns every Blu-ray or someone who just loves the DB5, here are the best Bond gifts, from cars to puzzles and books to boxsets. You'll even see a deal on that exploding pen from Goldeneye (exploding capability not included).