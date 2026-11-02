This 'black' horse optical illusion is even more baffling than the colour changing dress

It's been a while since I saw an optical illusion good enough to share, but I couldn't resist this one, which is like a combination of two of our favourite ever optical illusions. I present: the spinning horse meets the blue and black or white and gold dress – and it's baffling the internet.

This is a real life video of a horse standing in a stable. And the horse is clearly black... except, it isn't. Apparently it's white. I absolutely cannot see this however many times I come back to it, but people in the comments have learned how the horse is actually in shadow, clicked off and back onto it, and then can see that it's white.

I'll share it below – can you see the horse as its real colour, or are you stuck in the same camp as me?

With 4,500 upvotes on Reddit, the r/opticalillusions subreddit is taken with this illusion.

"I can no longer see it as a black horse but at first it was as black as midnight. Now it's white and I cant make it go back," one amazed comment reads.

"It's the exact same effect as the White/Gold Blue/Black dress," explains another. "It's an image where the subject is in shadow but the background is in bright sunlight and our brain struggles to differentiate the two lighting conditions."

Remember this one? (Image credit: Swiked via Tumblr)

Other comments share tips on how to achieve the effect if you're struggling.

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"Scroll so you can only see the legs," one suggests. "Focus your eyes on the shade that the horse is standing in. You should be able to see that it is white," says someone else.

Has that worked for you? Let us know in the comments. Then check out the original spinning horse illusion that amassed millions of views on our site. And the follow up version that was spotted in real life.