This 3D artist achieves incredible realism to breath life into striking character designs

Tom Newbury is a 3D artist based in Australia who has been working commercially for 15 years. He's worked across many feature films, game cinematics and series, and he's passionate about realism and bringing 3D characters to life.

He creates his art using Maya, ZBrush, Mari, Marvelous Designer and Blender (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling). Below, he talks us through four examples of his work.

Smug Goblin

(Image credit: Tom Newbury)

“This piece was the subject for a tutorial I made for the Think Tank Training Centre. I had to choose a concept and present my workflow from start to finish. This subject is a bit more stylised than the work I usually do, but I had a vision of how it would work with my detailed style.”

Albino Demon

(Image credit: Tom Newbury)

“I created this piece after seeing an illustration by the artist Vetarmora. When I see a design which really inspires me I begin to visualise it in my own style. Through my work, I enjoy breathing a level of realism into the character.”

Adolescent Chimp

(Image credit: Tom Newbury)

“Inspired by the work Weta did on The Planet of the Apes series, I wanted to see how far I could push my skills to create my own realistic chimpanzee.”

Dark Elf

(Image credit: Tom Newbury)

“Based on a painting by Vetarmora. I just loved the use of light in this piece, the earring design being the focal point, paired with the deep dark shiny eyes.”

You can see more of Tom's work on his ArtStation profile

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