Recently, billboard ads have been getting daring. From brands ditching their logos to wild guerrilla marketing, we've seen some real out-of-the-box thinking, but this latest ad from AI company Notion might be the most gutsy yet.

Placing itself shoulder to shoulder with the competition, Notion's confident ad proves that it stands out against its rivals. Dividing critics with its bold and minimalist billboard design, the ad proves that creative bravery is a priceless tool for standing out in a crowded market.

i can’t even tell who the billboard is for 😭 https://t.co/jclLv2cdtBOctober 26, 2026

The billboard in question features a lineup of AI logos including Claude, Perplexity, Grok Bot, ChatGPT and, of course, Notion front and centre. It might seem a little barmy to place yourself among the competition in your own ad, but it's this very confidence that makes Notion's ad shine.

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"As much as I hate to admit it, this is a really great ad," a user on X wrote. "No words, just app icons. There’s mystery over who paid for it. There's controversy over why certain apps should be there. It's bold and makes a statement," they added. "Super cool and smart, or super dumb?" another added.

I, for one, am in the "super cool" camp. Given that most AI logos look the same, Notion's simple letterblock logo instantly stands out against the competition. The neutral ground of the logo lineup only helps Notion to emerge among its competitors, suggesting a certain edge against the competition.

While some have criticised the billboard for being too vague, I think that's where its strength emerges. The best adverts often spark conversation, and Notion's bold billboard is not only a symbol of confidence, but a conversation prompt about where the brand belongs in the AI sphere.