Sour Patch Kids have finally hit the UK ad playground, and their invasion has been impossible to ignore. In a series of playfully disruptive billboards, the confectionery brand made a loud debut, taking down the competition (in some cases, quite literally).

The best billboard ads are the ones that use bold visuals to their advantage, and Sour Patch Kids' out-of -the-box approach is a prime example. Characterful, slightly silly and irrefutably fun, the new billboards prove brands need to step out of the comfort zone to make a big impact.

(Image credit: VCCP)

Created by global creative agency VCCP, the playful ads feature Sour Patch Kids in various states of chaos. One design shows the characters playing tug-of-war with one of their pals, while another features a casual game of tennis with one of their heads – a perfect blend of dark and silly storytelling.

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The most eye-catching of the ‘Not As Sweet As They Look’ campaign is an immersive ad that sees the kids destroying a neighbouring Oreo ad. Physically tearing it off the billboard, the eye-catching design blurs the lines between reality and fiction, making the design all the more immersive for passersby.

(Image credit: VCCP)

“Everyone in the creative department keeps collaring us saying 'why don't people rip each other limb from limb, or pull each other’s heads off, or tear down each other’s billboards in advertising any more? Fair point, we thought," say Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, chief creative officers at VCCP. "So when Sour Patch Kids came along asking for their first ever campaign with their sweet but sour persona, [we] could finally scratch that itch. And isn't it glorious? Simple, clever, beautiful and disturbing.”

For more ad inspiration, check out the Other Mommy crying billboard that gets creepier over time, or take a look at how KFC reached new heights in this towering billboard ad.