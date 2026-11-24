Disney's Hexed is out next week, and there's a lot of excitement about the short that will accompany it. Lilo & Scratch is something of a revolution for the studio. As well as being its first theatrical short since Once Upon a Studio in 2023, the combination of 3D CG animation with hand-painted 2D elements will be a test of a new animation pipeline that could define the future of Disney's animated movies.

We're told that after Hexed, all original Disney movies will look "wildly different" from each other. Yep, no more Disney same-face syndrome! But we won't see that until Clay in 2028. First there's the matter of some sequels on the way. Frozen 3 is coming in 2027, but first up, there's Ice Age: Boiling Point.

Ice Age: Boiling Point | Official Trailer | In Theaters February 5, 2027 - YouTube Watch On

Ice Age Boiling Point will the first theatrical test for the new handlers of the franchise, Canada-based Bardel Entertainment. It took the helm for the Disney+ release The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, released in 2022, after Disney shut down Blue Sky Studios, the creators of Ice Age, in 2021 (it has bought Blue Sky in March 2019 as part of its purchase of 21st Century Fox assets).

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Writing in the comments on YouTube, many people can't quite put their finger on why, but think the animation in the trailer feels more TV style than big-screen style.

"The animation paired with the awkward script gives major direct to DVD energy," one person writes. "I think it's the hair and vibrancy, older movies were a little dimmer and hair was less in your face poofy," someone else writes.

Someone else's reaction is to quote from the franchise itself. "This whole Ice Age thing is starting to get very old – Sid, Ice Age, 2002".

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