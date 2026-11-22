Formnext is the world’s biggest additive manufacturing trade show, gathering the best 3D printer manufacturers, large and small, to show off their latest goods in Germany each year. And this year was a blast.

The event is open to the public, but the true purpose of the show is for businesses, factories and retailers to come and do some shopping. This year the show shrank to three halls from the usual four, with consumer grade 3D printing having a larger presence than ever before.

My maker’s heart sang at all the new desktop 3D printers now available, from some of the best CNC machines to the cutting edge in UV machines, to trusty glitter coated plastic!

But AI had to go and make its presence known! It stamped a huge footprint at the show, and response was predictably mixed.

Metal Printing

(Image credit: Future)

The shocker this year is the SnowPod, a prosumer desktop metal printer that uses a laser to melt thin layers of steel powder within a chamber of nitrogen. It’s launching soon on Kickstarter with a VIP price starting at $4999. Printing in metal is tricky stuff, with more safety hazards to overcome than FDM or resin. The metal dust is not only flammable, but hazardous to breathe, but SnowX seems to have a handle on safety protocols.

Tool Changers are on the rise

(Image credit: Future)

I counted eight completely new tool changers, plus two more that debuted last year at Formnext. Prusa, Bambu, Snapmaker, Elegoo, Creality, and Flashforge now have tool changers from four to nine tools, with Anycubic being the lone single nozzle holdout. Crowdfunding hopefuls Axiloop, Co Print and WonderMaker have entered the chat, with nozzle maker Phaetus tagging along with the new Hydra system. Bambu’s H3C is currently the machine to beat, shipping with 8 normal tools and one bonus 2.85mm tool for printing super soft 75A TPU.

UV Printing

(Image credit: Future)

UV printing is gaining momentum as manufacturers figure out how to shrink massive industrial machines into desktop printers that are more affordable for entrepreneurial makers. Being able to 3D print full color resin miniatures is enticing, but I’m worried that newbies will be blindsided by the hidden cost of printhead replacement. These easily cloggable printheads are similar to what you see in a paper ink jet printer, but easily cost $900 to replace. And it’s not a question of if you’ll need to replace it, but when.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Secure your personal cloud

(Image credit: Future)

Prusa Research's newest innovation wasn’t a 3D printer, but a new way to run one. Prusa Connect Local keeps your printers off the internet without resorting to sneaker net and a USB stick. It’s similar to LAN mode, but runs off a local server so you can coordinate jobs for a whole print farm. The server can be as simple as a Raspberry Pi and your “farm” could be a fleet CORE One or a pair of MK4S. The software is free to download, open source and currently just for Prusa machines. I’m guessing that will change as the tech nerds start tinkering.

AI on the prize!

(Image credit: Future)

AI integration in 3D printing is inevitable, and quite useful in some cases. I don’t mind if my printer is monitoring print fails with a smart camera, or if my 3D scanner uses AI to clean up a model. But things get complicated when AI takes over the creative process of model design. Some say AI modeling is no different than cameras taking the job of painters…but is it? Hi3D and Tripo both had impressive booths to sway users to their side.