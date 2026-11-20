Over the past couple of years, most of the press releases coming from software companies have contained announcements of new AI features. Image, video and vector generation, removal tools, agentic workflows, AI assistants, and myriad other advances that can help artists do in seconds something that used to take hours.

Canva is one of those companies, and it's introduced a bunch of generative AI tools to its design platform. So the email I received yesterday made me do a double take. On the day that Anthropic completed the world's biggest IPO in history, it introduced an 'AI off switch'.

(Image credit: Canva)

Canva has added two AI controls for both Free and Pro users. The generative AI switch can be used to hide all of its generative AI tools, including Magic Write, Magic Design, Magic Expand, Dream Lab and Canva Code. It can be switched on or off at any time.

There's also an option to “See less AI content” on Canva's library of templates and design elements. This addresses complaints about the glut of AI-generated content making it harder to find quality work, something that's been causing problems on platforms as varied as Etsy and ArtStation.

Canva says AI-generated content remains a "small portion" of its library and that such content is identified in its metadata. Turning on the new function isn't guaranteed to remove it completely, but it should put human-made templates and design elements first in search results and recommendations.

(Image credit: Canva)

The addition of a couple of toggles to the UI wouldn't normally be breaking news, so the fact that Canva feels this deserved its own announcement is telling. After heavily promoting AI tools, it's now presenting the ability to turn them off as a groundbreaking advance – and it is. This might be the first time that a major AI-forward creative software developer has recognised that a sizable portion of its user base just isn't into it.

An 'AI off button' is something that some creatives have been calling for. Part of the difficulty in implementing one is that it needs a definition of AI. Programs like Adobe's Photoshop have used machine learning for many years; it just wasn't branded as 'AI'. Many artists welcome tools that speed up their work, but not ones that do the creation part for them, especially if they're powered by models that were trained on unlicensed work.

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Canva's recognised that. The toggle only turns off generative AI tools, such as ones that generate new imagery, text or code from prompts. Assistive editing tools like Background Remover or Magic Grab, which lets you select and move an object in an image will still be available. Using them won't cause your work to be shamed with metadata identifying it as AI-generated.

A 'no AI button' also requires a willingness from the provider. Since generative AI features are often charged on a per-use basis via credits, software companies generally want to encourage their customers to use them.

Adobe teased some impressive-looking AI-powered tools in the Adobe Max Sneaks presentation last week, but it's also clear that some customers detest generative AI, which has created a market for new tools like the artist-led Niva app, which is promoting itself as AI-free art software.

Will an AI-off button let Canva have its cake and eat it?

You can learn more about Canva on the website.