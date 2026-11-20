A video game called GTA 6 was released yesterday, and it seems it's something of a big deal. Maybe you've heard about it?

Our digital arts editor hasn't stopped raving about it since he got early access for his GTA 6 review. And some of the world's biggest brands want in on the action. We've already talked about GTA VI trendjacking, and yesterday it truly exploded. But which brands were creative enough to be able to rise above the flood of AI-generated vaporwave gradients?

GTA 6 has become a cultural reference point far beyond its medium. The trailers reached audiences on a scale associated with major film launches and the game had already sold 16 million copies before release.

Tapping into that can allow non-endemic brands to be part of the biggest entertainment event of the year. if they can forge a memorable and meaningful connection to the release, that is.

A lot of the posts on social media smacked of lazy bandwagon jumping, and gamers have been quick to call that out. After all, Rockstar Games does few collaborations and actively satirises real-world advertising with the many parody fake brands in GTA VI. Quick tip: adding "Grand Theft" before your own brand name might reveal more than what you intended about your value proposition.

Those that were most successful used humour or managed to find a plausible link to existing brand platforms. They generally avoided pretending to be part of GTA or to have suddenly developed a passion for video games.

Heineken poked fun at the reactions to GTA 6's graphics to remind us that we don't need a latest-gen games console to visit a realistic-looking bar. Mercedes Benz used a human-made artwork by car illustrator Andrew Mytro showing a couple in vintage fashion to point out that without Carl and Bertha Benz, there might be no auto to steal.

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Durex seemed worried that the game might lead to a lack of action in the bedroom, while Nescafe wanted to remind late-night gamers that it could provide them with a caffeine boost, and KFC was on hand to give Australian customers an alibi for a day off in the form of a fake funeral.

But the winner of the GTA brand reactions has to be the Specsavers GTA 6 campaign. The optical chain went to the lengths of sponsoring 'the wrong GTA', alluding to a joke that it's been running for over 20 years without having to say anything more.