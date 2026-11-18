Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have arrived – at least on games. As we enter the best time of the year to expand your library. Amazon has up to 57% off with deals running on both Switch and Switch 2 games.
Below, we've picked out 18 bargains, from the 2027 editions of big sports franchises to Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Mario classics and Star Wars Outlaws. Remember that you can play any Switch game on a Nintendo Switch 2 console, but you can't play Switch 2 titles on the original console, the Switch OLED or the Switch Lite.
You might also want one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to level up your setup. For other ideas, check out our pick of the best retro game consoles.
Nintendo Switch 2 game deals
Nintendo Switch 1 game deals
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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