Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have arrived – at least on games. As we enter the best time of the year to expand your library. Amazon has up to 57% off with deals running on both Switch and Switch 2 games.

Below, we've picked out 18 bargains, from the 2027 editions of big sports franchises to Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Mario classics and Star Wars Outlaws. Remember that you can play any Switch game on a Nintendo Switch 2 console, but you can't play Switch 2 titles on the original console, the Switch OLED or the Switch Lite.

You might also want one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to level up your setup. For other ideas, check out our pick of the best retro game consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals