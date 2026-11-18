Early Black Friday office chair deals are in – these are the 5 deals I'd get
I've been testing chairs for over 5 years, and all of these are excellent options.
It's astonishing that, for many creatives, the office chair is often the last thing that's thought about when working from home. I personally know creative professionals that only bought a dedicated ergonomic office chair for their home office several years after the 2020 WFH revolution.
For the last six years I've made it my mission to test and review the best office chairs for back pain, so that when great retail events come around, like Black Friday, I'm in a good position to find the best deals on the best chairs.
That's exactly what I've done below – finding the best crop of early Black Friday office chair deals from the best brands.
Best early Black Friday office chair deals: US
When it comes to price, comfort, adjustability and value, this is the king of chairs. Sure, I've had better looking, more flash chairs. But for $169, nothing touches the Sihoo M18 – and no other company seems to try! At $139 this is a strong recommendation (especially if you can get it in one of the groovy colours).
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The best mid-priced chair I've reviewed. It's comfy and has lots of adjustability, including a padded, two-way adjustable lumbar support for back health. I also like the classy understated aesthetic. A $50 discount might not seem like a lot, but this was already the best-value ergonomic chair on the market.
See my full five-star Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro review.
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If you want an office chair that makes more of an interior design statement, the Verve is built around a unique 3D-knit back weave and color-matched frames for a sleek modern look. It still has great easily adjustable lumbar support but doesn't have adjustable arm rests.
See our full Branch Verve chair review.
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The Doro C300 Pro V2 sits firmly at the top of Sihoo's range of ergonomic office chairs and it's as good as many that cost over $100 more, as our Doro C300 Pro review notes.
The mesh material is great for breathability and has a good balance between firmness and spring. The lumbar support does its job, and the level of adjustability is impressive, particularly in the armrests, which move up/down, forward/back, tilt and can even more laterally closer or further from your chest.
There's also a footrest version, reduced from
$559.99 to $459.99.
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The Capisco is my own favourite office chair, because the unusual saddle seat style encourages me to keep shifting between sitting, perching and standing. It's firmer than a conventional chair, but it's ideal if you use a standing desk, and it looks like quirkily stylish too.
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Autonomous make some of the best ergo chairs out there, and this is their best-priced chair for the amount of adjustments you get. So I absolutely love the $30 off. Highly recommend.
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This unusual office chair could appeal if you want cloud-like comfort over deep ergonomic customisability. It has a hybrid cushion combining plush foam with nested coils, making it feel more like a cozy lounge chair than a stiff mesh or industrial task chair. The plush design allows it to blend more easily into a home office or hybrid space without giving an office furniture look.
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Branch’s Multitask chair is the one of the US-based furniture manufacturer’s cheapest offerings, and it strips everything to the fundamentals. There's no lumbar support, but it has a solid build and premium feel for a very reasonable price.
See our full Branch Multitask chair review.
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Our reviewer rated this a perfect 10 out of 10, and for good reason. Its 14 points of adjustment, 5D armrests and thick, soft seat are wrapped in a chic design that will lift any home office. Even at full price, it's the best mid-range ergonomic chair we've tested.
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With its sculpted lines and bold colour options, the Verve is one of the best-looking office chairs around. Our reviewer found it comfortable for long work sessions, with excellent lumbar support and a nicely balanced recline.
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Best early Black Friday office chair deals: UK
Our reviewer gave the M18 a rare five stars, calling it the new gold standard for budget ergonomic chairs. Its wide W-shaped seat, breathable mesh back and excellent headrest make it comfortable for long sessions, and it looks far smarter than its price suggests.
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With 3D armrests, an adjustable headrest and a cushioned lumbar support that our reviewer called the star of the show, the M57 does ergonomics well for the money. It's mesh throughout, so it keeps you cool, though very tall users may find it a bit of a squeeze.
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Our reviewer found the Steelcase Gesture comfortable and superbly built, with some of the best armrests he's ever tested. Assembly takes minutes, it's made in France and it comes with a generous 12-year warranty.
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So which should you choose? In the US, the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro offers the best balance of comfort, adjustability and looks we've found, while the Branch Verve is the one for design lovers. The Hinomi H2 Pro is ideal if you're tall or love tweaking every detail. And if you're happy to rethink how you work altogether, the HAG Capisco remains in a class of its own.
In the UK, the Sihoo M18 is the easy pick if you're on a budget: it's comfortable, stylish and remarkably well designed for the price, though it arrives in a lot of pieces. The Sihoo M57 is a solid option if you want 3D armrests and an all-mesh design, while the Steelcase Gesture is a premium chair built to last for years.
Whichever you go for, check the height range before you buy, as even the best chair won't help if it doesn't fit your body. And remember, Prime Day deals will only last for a few more hours!
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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