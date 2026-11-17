Karaoke machines might not be a typical focus for Creative Bloq, but I'm warming to the idea that a singalong should be part of any studio's festivities this year as we approach the holiday season. The rise of AI has been leading people to seek a more human connection and traditional forms of entertainment, and karaoke is perfect for that.

The great news is that karaoke machines can be bought for a song now that the Black Friday sales have begun. Whether you want a simple, ultra-portable microphone with a built-in speaker or a more sophisticated setup with a digital tablet display for lyrics and and enough power to fill a small room, you can save big right now. There are also some groovy retro-looking devices around.

Check out our picks below for gift ideas for your home or office. For more conventional holiday gift ideas for creatives, see our guides to the best iPad Black Friday deals and MacBook Black Friday deals.