There’s only one Black Friday iPad deal I’d consider so far

Black Friday iPad deals are already coming in, with early discounts on most models as the holidays approach. Having tracked iPad Black Friday prices for close to a decade, I'd hold off buying for now in all but one case: Amazon's $100 off the M4 iPad Air at Amazon.

If you do need more power, up to $150 off the M5 iPad Pro at B&H Photo is also tempting, but I think the lower-spec iPads could still fall in price as Black Friday gets closer.

If you need help deciding which iPad to choose, our expert guides to the iPad generations and the best iPad for drawing are the places to turn to.

The best Black Friday iPad deals in the US

Editor's pick Save $100 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026): was $849 now $749 at Amazon The M4 iPad Air was only released in March of this year, so $100 off might be the best deal we see over Black Friday 2026, and it's not to be sniffed at. This is the iPad we recommend for most people as t's significantly more affordable than the pro, but still has Apple Pencil Pro support and enough power for digital drawing, photo editing and light video editing in Final Cut. There's also $100 off its larger 13-inch sibling. Read more Read less ▼

Great value Save $50 Apple iPad (A16 chip, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The latest generation of the basic iPad is a good a choice as ever for anyone looking for a general, everyday tablet for browsing, entertainment and casual sketching and notetaking. This tablet was also released in March 2025, and Amazon had $70 off the original price during Black Friday last year, so this deal could (I would say should) get better. Read more Read less ▼

Most portable Save $30 Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024): was $599 now $569 at Amazon A new iPad mini was released just this month with the faster A20 Pro chip. We've not seen any discounts on that yet, and its starting price is $100 more than that of its predecessor at $699. That makes a $130 difference when you consider this discount at Amazon. In that context, the 2024 model is still worth considering if you're looking for a creative powerhouse in a very small package. It's more powerful than the standard iPad above and support Apple Pencil Pro, making it a small but mighty option for sketching and notetaking on the go. Read more Read less ▼

The best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

Save £36 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,199 now £1,163 at Amazon iPad Black Friday deals in the UK aren't great so far, but any saving is welcome on Apple's best tablet – we've not seen any discount at all since Apple hiked prices in April because of the RAM crisis. Read more Read less ▼

Save 7% Apple iPad (A16 chip, 2025): was £429 now £399 at very.co.uk Very has a small saving on the latest generation of the basic iPad, which we rated as a decent upgrade from its predecessor when we tested it earlier this year. This is one deal I would hope to see improved on as we get closer to Black Friday proper, but given high price of tech at the moment, who knows? Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday iPad accessories deals

Save 22% Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Compatible with the 2024 and 2025 iPad Pros and iPad Airs as well as the latest iPad mini, the Pencil Pro is Apple's most sophisticated iPad stylus, with haptic feedback, a pinch gesture to control actions and a barrel roll feature to change brushes. This fell as cheap as $89 during Black Friday last year, but 2025 prices feel like a long, long time ago today. UK deal: £129 £99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon This is actually a really good deal on Apple's best inner-ear headphones yet. Released a year ago, they have improved Active Noise Cancellation and battery life compared to the previous gen AirPods Pro, as well as a better fit, improved water and dust resistance and a new heart rate sensor. UK deal: £219 £189 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

FAQs

Why are Black Friday iPad deals more expensive in 2026? Apple hiked the price of all of its current iPad models around the middle of 2026 because of the increase in the cost of components, particularly memory (RAM) and internal storage (SSDs). The whole consumer tech sector has been impacted by these price rises, which have been caused by a shortage of component due to the demand from companies building AI data centres. This means that this year's iPad Black Friday deals will inevitably be more expensive than last year's. There's no sign that starting prices will fall again any time soon.

What is a good Black Friday iPad deal? Keeping in mind the size of discounts seen during previous iPad Black Friday sales is a good way to gauge whether it's the right time to buy or if prices could fall further. The pattern we've seen is that the best deals on the latest generation of iPads tend to be up to $70 off the standard iPad and $100 off the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Does Black Friday or Cyber Monday have the best iPad deals? In 14 years of tracking prices, our experience is that there is rarely any difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPad prices. They are usually the same deals under a different name. On a very few occasions, we have seen new discounts appear on Cyber Monday.

Which iPad should I buy at Black Friday? The best iPad for you will depend on what you want to use it for. For browsing, watching movies, social media and just occasional note taking and sketching, this year's standard 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip will do just fine, and it doesn't make sense to spend more. Aim to spend no more than $399 on this, If you're an artist and want a more efficient drawing experience, I'd recommend stepping up to the iPad Air. A new M4-chipped generation of this tablet was released in March, and Amazon's already slashed the price by $100 in a Black Friday deal. This tablet comes in two choices of size: 11 inches or 13 inches. If you're a professional artist and you have the budget for it, the iPad Pro is the top-of-the-range option. Also coming in 11- and 13-inch models, it has a superior screen with a bright OLED panel for improved contrast along along with a faster 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless drawing experience. Coming with the M5 chip, this is the iPad to choose if you want to replace you're laptop when working on the go, and it's cut out to handle more demanding creative software, including video editing.

What should I consider when buying an iPad at Black Friday? Remember that all iPads come in various configurations, with the option of WiFi and cellular connectivity or just WiFi alone, plus two size options for the Pro and Air and at least two choices of internal storage capacity. When quoting prices above, we've generally quoted the price of the base model with WiFi and the smallest SSD. This might not necessarily be the option that meets your needs, but retailers will usually list other configurations under the same product listing. If you use a tablet for work and want to store large files on the device, you may need a higher capacity. The iPad Pro, for example, is available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB. the price rises notably, but the higher-spec models sometimes come in for bigger discounts.

How can I get the best Black Friday deal? We'll be linking directly to the best Black Friday iPad deals across all four models here on this page. The best thing you can do to prepare to choose the best deal for you is to think ahead about which iPad you want and in which configuration – It's not great when you see a deal but aren't sure about the different options, so we recommend doing a little research. Once you've decided which iPad you want (the Pro, Air, mini or standard iPad), choose the size (there's a choice of 11in or 13in with the iPad Pro and iPad Air), whether you want cellular connectivity or WiFi alone and which storage capacity you want. That way you'll already know what configuration to look out for when the deals start hotting up.

Does Apple have iPad Black Friday deals? Apple is unlikely to run any direct iPad Black Friday discounts itself. Instead, it's likely yo offer gift vouchers worth up to $100/£80 with the purchase of certain iPads. This might be appealing if you know that you're going to want to buy another Apple product in the future, but most people would be better off going for deals at third-party sites.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday iPad deals? In previous years, we have seen good Black Friday iPad deals at most of the major retailers in the US and UK. In the US, Amazon and B&H Photo tend to have the best prices, while Walmart and Target can also be worth checking. In the UK, Amazon and Very tend to have the biggest discounts, while Laptops Direct is worth checking for discounts on older models. We track prices at all of these retailers and more.

When do iPad Black Friday deals end? Defining when Black Friday starts and ends becomes more difficult each year. Traditionally, Black Friday was the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, falling at the end of November. It's since extended to cover almost the entire month at some retailers. Best Buy has even been flagging deals as Black Friday discounts since late in October. As for when Black Friday ends, many retailers continue it until the Monday after Black Friday itself, which some dub Cyber Monday. This year, that falls on 30 November 2026.

See below for the best iPad Black Friday deals wherever you're located.