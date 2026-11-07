I’ve tested a fair few drawing tablets over the years, and while the iPad is still the default for many digital artists, Wacom is clearly keen to lure creatives away. The MovinkPad 11 is one of its more interesting attempts, and this deal is a good excuse to take a look.
Wacom is selling the MovinkPad 11 with a case for £402.70 with the code CASE20 at checkout. That’s down from £469.96, a saving of £67.26 (around 14%). The tablet alone is listed at a discounted £429.98, so you’re paying less for the tablet and case together than for the tablet by itself. It’s a handy extra, too, on a tablet that’s made to be tossed in a bag and used anywhere.
A drawing tablet first, an Android tablet second
The MovinkPad 11 is built around the Pro Pen 3, not a generic Android slate with stylus support bolted on. The 11.45-inch display has a 2200 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, and the screen is etched glass. If you’ve ever drawn on the slick glass of a regular tablet, you’ll know it can feel like sketching on a bathroom mirror. The textured surface adds a little grip and feels much closer to paper.
The Pro Pen 3 offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60-degree tilt recognition, and it needs no battery or charging. Those numbers look good on a spec sheet, but what I notice more is how naturally it responds to light pressure and follows your strokes.
It runs Android 14 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, so you don’t need a computer. You can download drawing apps such as Clip Studio Paint, and Wacom includes a two-year Clip Studio Paint DEBUT licence.
It isn’t the most powerful Android tablet around, and the screen suits sketching and illustration better than big professional workflows, but for that exact art need, it's a better choice than an iPad Air. It’s a portable digital sketchbook, and at £402.70 with the case, it’s easy to recommend.
Alternatively, get the more powerful Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 deal:
Wacom’s premium MovinkPad Pro 14 is now 14% off too, and with its protective cover, it's a similar deal, saving £140.05. As my MovinkPad Pro 14 review found, its gorgeous OLED screen and Pro Pen 3 make it a serious iPad alternative.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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