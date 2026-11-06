Finally, a CD player that doesn’t look like a plastic Y2K nightmare

Right, I confess. I have an annoying new hobby. While record collecting has been the epitome of millennial hipster cool for the past decade, it's become a little too pricey for my liking, which is what sparked my interest in its arguably less sexy cousin, CD collecting.

So what's so good about it? First of all, they're dirt cheap. Charity shops are rife with random CDs, and sifting through them often brings a welcome burst of nostalgia. Also, it's more compact – no need for a whole shelving setup; bring back the humble CD wallet that won't interfere with your interior design trends.

But you may be asking, how can I listen to my newfound collection of pretentious CDs? On a pretentious CD player, of course. My favourite compact player has just dipped under $100, now $99.99 $84.98 at Amazon, making it a no brainer for those looking to kickstart their latest obsession.

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THINKYA JA-310R CD Player $84.98 at Amazon US With it's retro-style wooden body this compact CD player has an understated cool, bringing a sleek aesthetic to your home. The clear acrylic lid offers a tactile listening experience that flexes your physical media. With a high-precision laser pickup, the JA-310R offers lossless CD decoding and detailed audio while the SPDIF optical out ensures a clean sound. A perfect blend of style and function, the remote control makes it perfect for an effortless listening experience.

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out the top CD player deals based on your region.