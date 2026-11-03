This $580-off Black Friday laptop deal is great for content creators and artists as well as gamers

Black Friday laptop deals couldn't come sooner enough this year. The prices on laptops powerful enough to handle creative work have soared amid the AI-caused RAM crunch. The good news is that November has arrived and with it the holidays deals, and B&H has a massive $580 off the Lenovo 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition, as well as a bunch of other good deals

The 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition boasts dedicated Nvidia graphics, 32GB RAM and a high-resolution OLED touch display, making it a solid option for video editing and content creation as well as gaming. It also comes with a Wacom stylus included, making it an option as a laptop for drawing.

Today's best laptop deals for creatives

Pro choice Save 19% ($580) Lenovo 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition: was $3,129 now $2,549 at BHPhoto 16in 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display | Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 (8GB VRAM) | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | Wacom Yoga pen Packing a Nvidia GPU, two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and a 16in 3K colour-accurate pixel OLED touchscreen, this is a solid laptop for photo editing, video editing, gaming and even 3D work. The included Yoga Pen from drawing tablet expert Wacom make it a device for digital artists too. Read more Read less ▼

Great value Save 26% ($470) Lenovo 15.3in Legion 5a: was $1,799 now $1,329 at BHPhoto 15.3in 2560 x 1600 OLED display | AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD If you don't see the need for a touch screen, the Lenovo Legion 5a (Gen 11) has slightly tamer specs but is still easily powerful enough for mainstream PC gaming, image editing, heavy multitasking and media consumption. Despite the gamer-first branding, the relatively sober design wouldn't look out of place in a studio or office. Read more Read less ▼

For budget productivity Save 33% ($590) HP HP 15.6" Victus : was $1,789.99 now $1,199.99 at BHPhoto 15.6in 920 x 1080 144Hz display | Intel Core i7-13620H | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD The HP 15.6" Victus 15 is a budget-friendly gaming and productivity laptop built to handle 1080p gaming, schoolwork and heavy multitasking. With dedicated Nvidia graphics, it can handle 2D design and content creation too, although the display's colour gamut covers a paltry 63% sRGB. Read more Read less ▼

For travel Save 20% ($300) Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,499 now $1,199 at BHPhoto 14in 1920 x 1200 60 Hz OLED touch display | Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU | Integrated Arc graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD If you need a slim, light laptop for travel, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition weighs just 2.8lb (1.27kg), making it perfect for slinging in a bag. This configuration boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage plus a solid complement of ports and a 1920 x 1200 pixels WUXGA OLED touchscreen display. Integrated Intel graphics mean it's not a device for high-end video editing or 3D modelling, but we found processing power and battery life could easily compete with those of a MacBook Air in our review. Read more Read less ▼