This $580-off Black Friday laptop deal is great for content creators and artists as well as gamers

Black Friday laptop deals couldn't come sooner enough this year. The prices on laptops powerful enough to handle creative work have soared amid the AI-caused RAM crunch. The good news is that November has arrived and with it the holidays deals, and B&H has a massive $580 off the Lenovo 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition, as well as a bunch of other good deals
The 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition boasts dedicated Nvidia graphics, 32GB RAM and a high-resolution OLED touch display, making it a solid option for video editing and content creation as well as gaming. It also comes with a Wacom stylus included, making it an option as a laptop for drawing.
Today's best laptop deals for creatives
16in 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display | Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 (8GB VRAM) | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | Wacom Yoga pen
Packing a Nvidia GPU, two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and a 16in 3K colour-accurate pixel OLED touchscreen, this is a solid laptop for photo editing, video editing, gaming and even 3D work. The included Yoga Pen from drawing tablet expert Wacom make it a device for digital artists too.
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15.3in 2560 x 1600 OLED display | AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
If you don't see the need for a touch screen, the Lenovo Legion 5a (Gen 11) has slightly tamer specs but is still easily powerful enough for mainstream PC gaming, image editing, heavy multitasking and media consumption. Despite the gamer-first branding, the relatively sober design wouldn't look out of place in a studio or office.
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15.6in 920 x 1080 144Hz display | Intel Core i7-13620H | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
The HP 15.6" Victus 15 is a budget-friendly gaming and productivity laptop built to handle 1080p gaming, schoolwork and heavy multitasking. With dedicated Nvidia graphics, it can handle 2D design and content creation too, although the display's colour gamut covers a paltry 63% sRGB.
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14in 1920 x 1200 60 Hz OLED touch display | Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU | Integrated Arc graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD
If you need a slim, light laptop for travel, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition weighs just 2.8lb (1.27kg), making it perfect for slinging in a bag. This configuration boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage plus a solid complement of ports and a 1920 x 1200 pixels WUXGA OLED touchscreen display.
Integrated Intel graphics mean it's not a device for high-end video editing or 3D modelling, but we found processing power and battery life could easily compete with those of a MacBook Air in our review.
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16in 1920 x 1200 60 Hz display | Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU | Integrated graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD
If you're looking for a budget laptop for general office work and productivity rather than creative art and design, this is a good saving on what would be a nice laptop for commuting – it weighs just over four pounds despite having a 16in screen.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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