With over $400 off, there's finally a decent deal on the 2026 M5 Pro MacBook Pro

It's been a bad year for anyone needing to upgrade their laptop with the kind of specs suitable for video editing or 3D art and design. The leap in the cost of memory caused by AI development has led manufacturers to hike prices significantly, including Apple, which gave higher-end MacBook Pros a hefty $300 price bump in June

The good news is that there's finally a deal that reverses that hike – and then some. Right now Amazon has this year's MacBook Pro 14in reduced from $2,499 to $2,049. That's a saving of $430 on a M5 Pro, 24GB memory, 1TB SSD configuration.

Today's best MacBook deals

Save $430 Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M5 Pro, 2026, 24GB): was $2,499 now $2,069 at Amazon For graphically demanding creative work like pro video editing in Premiere or DaVinci or 3D modelling, a M5 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM should have most people covered. This laptop was released in March, and this is just shy of the record-low price of $2,059 that we saw in April, way before the big price hike in June. With memory prices showing no signs of coming down any time soon, that makes this a great deal for late 2026.

Not in the US? You can find more MacBook deals in your region below.