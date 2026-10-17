With over $400 off, there's finally a decent deal on the 2026 M5 Pro MacBook Pro

It's been a bad year for anyone needing to upgrade their laptop with the kind of specs suitable for video editing or 3D art and design. The leap in the cost of memory caused by AI development has led manufacturers to hike prices significantly, including Apple, which gave higher-end MacBook Pros a hefty $300 price bump in June
The good news is that there's finally a deal that reverses that hike – and then some. Right now Amazon has this year's MacBook Pro 14in reduced from $2,499 to $2,049. That's a saving of $430 on a M5 Pro, 24GB memory, 1TB SSD configuration.
Today's best MacBook deals
For graphically demanding creative work like pro video editing in Premiere or DaVinci or 3D modelling, a M5 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM should have most people covered.
This laptop was released in March, and this is just shy of the record-low price of $2,059 that we saw in April, way before the big price hike in June. With memory prices showing no signs of coming down any time soon, that makes this a great deal for late 2026.
If you're looking for a lighter and more compact laptop for working on the go, I'd consider this deal on the M5 MacBook Air 13in. The M5 chip doesn't have the power of the M5 Pro for sustained studio workloads, but it has you covered for photo editing or content creation, and the 13-inch laptop weighs just 1.2kg.
See our MacBook Air M5 review for our take on the laptop.
Not in the US? You can find more MacBook deals in your region below.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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