These 7 laptops can handle both creative work and gaming, and they have up to $400 off for just a few more hours

Prime Day laptop deals are like a ray of sunshine in these RAM-scarce times, and they're likely to be the last good opportunity to upgrade your setup until Black Friday at the end of November. You'll need to be quick though, because most of these deals have only a few hours left.

Highlights include $300 off the Dell XPS 14, reduced from $1,999 to $1,699 at Amazon. This light, compact laptop is an option as a MacBook Air alternative for content creators on the move.

If you need stronger graphics capabilities for gaming, 3D work or video editing with higher-end effects, there are also big deals about on laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs, including $400 off the Lenovo 16 Pro 9i Aura at B&H Photo, a powerful laptop designed with filmmakers and digital artists in mind.

See our top recommendations in the US and UK below. We've not included Macs here. For Apple laptop deals, see our dedicated roundup of the best MacBook Prime Day deals.

Today's best laptop deals for creatives

US deals

Great value Save 15% ($300) Dell XPS 14: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon This is a great everyday laptop for general productivity and creative work. It's not uncomfortably small like a 13in can be, but not too big to carry like a 16in. It has only integrated graphics but improved AI performance and 32GB RAM to handle multitasking and all those layers in Photoshop. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good for a laptop at this price not aimed at gaming. MacBook Airs have only 60Hz. Read more Read less ▼

For creative pros Save 13% ($400) Lenovo 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition: was $3,099 now $2,699 at BHPhoto With a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, dedicated Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and 2 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, this is easily the best Labor Day laptop deal for photographers and filmmakers. A 16in colour-accurate 2880 x 1800 pixel (3K) OLED touchscreen and the included Yoga Pen from drawing tablet expert Wacom make it a device for digital artists too. It weighs 4.19lb (1.9kg), but that's actually quite good for 16in laptop with these specs. Read more Read less ▼

For travel Save 20% ($300) Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,499 now $1,199 at BHPhoto If you need a slimmer, lighter device for travel, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition weighs just 2.8lb (1.27kg), making it perfect for slinging in a bag. This configuration boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage plus a solid complement of ports and a 1920 x 1200 pixels WUXGA OLED touchscreen display. The integrated Intel graphics mean it's not a device for high-end video editing or 3D modelling, but we found processing power and battery life could easily compete with those of a MacBook Air in our review. Read more Read less ▼

For gamers Save 20% ($620.79) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $3,099.99 now $2,479.20 at Amazon This is another powerful gaming laptop that can make light work of digital art, video editing and animation workflows. In this case, we're looking at an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB RAM, a 2TB SSD and a 16in a wildly fast 300Hz 500-nit QHD display. Read more Read less ▼

UK deals

Budget option Save 15% ($165) Asus V16: was $1,099.99 now $934.99 at AO.com This budget gem is an appealing entry-level gaming laptop with Intel Core 5 210H, Nvidia RTX 5050, 16GB, 512GB SSD and a 16in WUXGA 144Hz display. It's a good-value option for working in Photoshop and gaming on your breaks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($350) MSI Cyborg 15: was $1,399 now $1,049 at Box.co.uk For more processing power, the MSI Cyborg packs an Intel Core 7 240H, with RTX 5050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6in 144Hz FHD display. Read more Read less ▼

Huge deal Save 25% ($400) Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Amazon It comes down to personal preference, but we think the TUF A16 has the edge over the Cyborg 15 thanks to its higher GPU wattage performance, superior display and sturdier build, and it's not much more expensive with this huge deal. This config has Intel Core 7 240H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 5050 and a 15.6in 144Hz FHD display. Read more Read less ▼

If you're looking for cheaper laptops, see our guide to the best budget laptops for graphic design students.