Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have begun, but were they worth waiting for? In some cases, totally. The Switch 2 is reduced by $30 from $499.99 to $469 at Woot in the US, while readers in the UK can get the Switch 2 for
£419 £389 at Amazon and at Very
There are also some great Nintendo Switch game deals around. Console deals in the US aren't likely to get much better, but you'll find them in the roundup below if they do turn up. We'll be tracking Switch and Switch 2 Black Friday deals right through until Cyber Monday at the end of the month.
Take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you already have a console secured. You might also want to check out the best retro game consoles.
Quick links
US retailers:
- Woot: $30 off Switch 2 while stock lasts
- Amazon: up to 57% off Nintendo Switch games
- GameStop: $5 off Nintendo Switch 2
- Target: discounts on Nintendo Switch games
- Walmart: deals on refurbished Switch consoles
UK retailers
- Very: up to £137 off Switch 2 bundles
- Amazon: up to 52% off Nintendo Switch games
- Currys: £30 off Switch 2 + bundle deals
- Argos: £30 off Switch 2 + bundle deals on older Switch consoles
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the US
This matches the biggest Switch 2 deal we've seen yet in the US, which was also at Woot. I doubt that this will be beaten over Black Friday, and I expect it will sell out soon. If it does, the only other US Switch 2 deal around in the US is $5 off at GameStop.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK
Amazon is one of several retailers that have shaved £30 off the price of the Switch 2 for Black Friday. You can find the same deal at Very among others.
You can save slightly more if you go for a bundle. The Switch 2 + Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is reduced from £479.99 to £443.99 for a discount of £36.
That's the deal I'd go for. We gave the game 5 out of 5 stars in our Zelda Ocarina of Time review.
I think this is the biggest Switch 2 bundle deal that I've ever seen! It combines the console with five games: Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot wheels. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and the Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Legacy + 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership. This would be a great Christmas gift because is guarantees months of entertainment
Nintendo Switch game deals
Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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