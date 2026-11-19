Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have begun, but were they worth waiting for? In some cases, totally. The Switch 2 is reduced by $30 from $499.99 to $469 at Woot in the US, while readers in the UK can get the Switch 2 for £419 £389 at Amazon and at Very

There are also some great Nintendo Switch game deals around. Console deals in the US aren't likely to get much better, but you'll find them in the roundup below if they do turn up. We'll be tracking Switch and Switch 2 Black Friday deals right through until Cyber Monday at the end of the month.

Take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you already have a console secured. You might also want to check out the best retro game consoles.

US retailers:

UK retailers

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK

Huge bundle Save £137.01 Nintendo Switch 2 + 5 games: was £627 now £489.99 at very.co.uk I think this is the biggest Switch 2 bundle deal that I've ever seen! It combines the console with five games: Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot wheels. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and the Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Legacy + 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership. This would be a great Christmas gift because is guarantees months of entertainment

Nintendo Switch game deals

Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.