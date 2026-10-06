Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are some great deals to be found on games. Whether you want to relive the classics or get stuck into a new release, there's something for everyone to enjoy, like Pokémon™ Legends: Z-A: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon.

Don't forget to head over to our Nintendo Switch live blog where we'll be keeping you up to date with the best Switch deals, from consoles to bundles and accessories. Don't miss out on this year's savings; it's the best year for Switch deals we've seen in years.

If you find yourself needing a Prime membership for any of the deals that come up, remember you can get a 30-day free Prime trial.