Get up to 43% off top Switch games this Prime Day
From Smash Bros. Ultimate to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are some great deals to be found on games. Whether you want to relive the classics or get stuck into a new release, there's something for everyone to enjoy, like Pokémon™ Legends: Z-A:
$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon.
Don't forget to head over to our Nintendo Switch live blog where we'll be keeping you up to date with the best Switch deals, from consoles to bundles and accessories. Don't miss out on this year's savings; it's the best year for Switch deals we've seen in years.
If you find yourself needing a Prime membership for any of the deals that come up, remember you can get a 30-day free Prime trial.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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