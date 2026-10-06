LIVE: Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals incoming! These are the best discounts at Amazon (and anywhere else too)

Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are here as Amazon's October sale gets underway. We'll be honoring our tradition of tracking the best Nintendo Switch deals live throughout the sale, from Switch bundle deals to discounts on games and accessories. Basically, if there' are any Switch discounts to be found this week, you'll find them here.

Things are off to a great start for readers in the UK, where there's £60 off Switch 2, now reduced to a record-low price of £354.99 at Amazon. There are discounts on games too.

In the US, deals on consoles are less likely. My top pick right now is the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 at Amazon.

Below, you'll find quick links to the best Nintendo Switch deals across all retailers – yep, we're tracking everywhere, not just Amazon! Scroll down further for our rolling updates, comment and analysis.

If you find you need Prime membership for any of the deals that come up, remember that you can get a 30-day free Prime trial.

Top US Prime Day Switch deals

Bundle deal Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: $549.99 at Amazon As expected, I'm not seeing any direct discounts on the Switch 2 in the US. This bundle is my top recommendation. Buying the console and Mario Kart World separately would cost $579, so you're saving $30 on the game. Read more Read less ▼

Coming soon Save 40% ($20) Capcom Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (Switch 2): was $49.99 now $29.99 at nintendo.com This upcoming port of the acclaimed survival horror remake is scheduled for release on October 16. The Deluxe Edition bundles in alternate costumes and weapons. If you preorder now directly from the Nintendo store, you save 40%! Read more Read less ▼

Top UK Prime Day Switch deals

Low Price Save £34.01 Nintendo Switch 2: was £389 now £354.99 at Amazon This is currently the best deal for UK shoppers if all you want is the latest Switch 2 console, and it matches the lowest price we've seen yet. Read more Read less ▼