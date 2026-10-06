LIVE: Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals incoming! These are the best discounts at Amazon (and anywhere else too)

Live
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are here as Amazon's October sale gets underway. We'll be honoring our tradition of tracking the best Nintendo Switch deals live throughout the sale, from Switch bundle deals to discounts on games and accessories. Basically, if there' are any Switch discounts to be found this week, you'll find them here.
Things are off to a great start for readers in the UK, where there's £60 off Switch 2, now reduced to a record-low price of £354.99 at Amazon. There are discounts on games too.
In the US, deals on consoles are less likely. My top pick right now is the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 at Amazon.
Below, you'll find quick links to the best Nintendo Switch deals across all retailers – yep, we're tracking everywhere, not just Amazon! Scroll down further for our rolling updates, comment and analysis.
If you find you need Prime membership for any of the deals that come up, remember that you can get a 30-day free Prime trial.
US Prime Day Nintendo Switch Quick links
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: $549 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch games: up to 50% on Switch Games at Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe for Switch 2: 25% off preorders at Nintendo
- Renewed consoles: up to $30 off renewed Switch consoles at Amazon
- Resident Evil Requiem, Switch 2: 29% off at Amazon
UK Prime Day Nintendo Switch Quick links
- Switch 2 console:
£419£354.99 at Amazon LOW PRICE
- Switch 2 + Donkey Kong Bananza:
£473.99£443.99 at Very
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World:
£478.99£448.99 at Very
- Nintendo Switch Games: Save up to 40% at Amazon
- Switch 2 Zelda Ocarina of Time: £5 off preorders at Amazon
Top US Prime Day Switch deals
As expected, I'm not seeing any direct discounts on the Switch 2 in the US. This bundle is my top recommendation. Buying the console and Mario Kart World separately would cost $579, so you're saving $30 on the game.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a low price on the Amazon-exclusive version of Capcom's a 2026 survival horror, the ninth mainline game in an iconic franchise that's 30 years old this year.
Read moreRead less▼
This upcoming port of the acclaimed survival horror remake is scheduled for release on October 16. The Deluxe Edition bundles in alternate costumes and weapons. If you preorder now directly from the Nintendo store, you save 40%!
Read moreRead less▼
Top UK Prime Day Switch deals
This is currently the best deal for UK shoppers if all you want is the latest Switch 2 console, and it matches the lowest price we've seen yet.
Read moreRead less▼
It's only £5 off, but even that's a surprise given that the remake of the iconic Ocarina of Time is one of the most anticipated Switch 2 games of the year. This is a preorder for release on 5 November.
Very has the same deal.
Read moreRead less▼
People have been impressed by how well Cyberpunk 2077 ported to the Switch 2. It looks great and makes interesting use of the unique Joy-Con mouse-style pointer controls. The Ultimate Edition includes the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Good morning! Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Prime Day in October blog. We are here finding the very best Nintendo Switch deals for you – and we've already got off to a much better start than usual with a lowest-ever price on the Nintendo Switch 2 – it's got 15% off at Amazon UK!
For other discounts on consoles, games and accessories stay right here throughout the next two days and we'll keep you up to speed.
These sales events are usually tough to navigate. There aren't usually great deals on consoles, and we should know as we've been through years of Prime Day events and Black Fridays. But it is a good chance to stock up on games, which often have good offers on.
This isn't actually as true as usual today as not many games are discounted so far in the UK. Some titles are reduced, including some sports games – you can see them here – but there aren't the reductions on premium titles that we normally see.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.