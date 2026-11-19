You've probably noticed that James Bond has been in the news a lot this week. And you probably know why: it's because then pen he uses in 1995's Goldeneye is currently £6.39 off at Amazon! What's that? The new James Bond actor has finally been announced? Oh, right. I see. Still, good news about the pen.

Yes, Yes, Robert Pattinson is James Bond, etc. etc. As a fan, I have various thoughts on the matter. But while various brands have reacted to the announcement, we can't say for sure which brands Pattinson's Bond himself will favour. Will he still wear a Tom Ford suit? Will he still wear an Omega watch? And most importantly, will he still write his Christmas cards with a Parker pen?

Pierce Brosnan did – until he clicked the end four times too many and activated the internal grenade. And if you want to make like the '90s Bond and use the same pen (with its explosive features mercifully disabled), it's currently 40% off at Amazon UK, bringing the price down from £16.37 to £9.99.

Bond tries out the explosive pen in 1995's Goldeneye (Image credit: MGM/United Artists)

In the US, meanwhile, the discount isn't quite as generous, but it's still 28% off, down from $19.99 to $14.99.

Save £6.40 Parker Jotter Ballpoint Pen, Stainless Steel: was £16.39 now £9.99 at Amazon This stainless steel pen is sleek and classy – it has a chrome trim and a medium point. It offers a smooth writing experience, and an iconic design. Unlike the adapted version from Q-Branch, this one doesn't double as a grenade.

If you're looking for more delectable writing implements, take a look at the most beautiful pens of all time