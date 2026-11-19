The very best early Apple Black Friday deals: iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and Apple Watch discounts
I round up the only Apple offers worth knowing right now.
Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your tech, and if you're stuck in the Apple ecosystem (as I am), you'll welcome the opportunity to get a discount on the next iteration of iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch or AirPods. Of course, not all deals are made equal, and our years of experience covering Apple Black Friday deals mean we're the best people to advise you on which offers to take up – and which to avoid.
So far this year, we're seeing reasonable discounts on all of the above – and in some cases it pays to be discerning. For example, we'd only recommend this iPad deal – $100 off the iPad Air at Amazon. Other iPad deals are very likely to get better, but I can't see this one falling much.
Below, I've rounded up the best deals on each product type to save you having to search around.
Black Friday iPad deals
The M4 iPad Air only launched back in March, so a $100 discount could well be the strongest offer we’ll see this Black Friday 2026, and it’s well worth grabbing. It’s the tablet we point most people towards: far cheaper than the Pro, yet it supports Apple Pencil Pro and has plenty of power for digital drawing, photo editing and lighter video work in Final Cut. If you’d prefer more screen space, there’s also $100 off the larger 13-inch model.
UK deal: £849 £804 at Amazon
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This is a solid, if unremarkable, price on the base model of the 11-inch Pro. B&H is also offering $100 off the bigger 13-inch iPad Pro, which earned 4.5 stars in our review, along with savings of up to $150 on its 512GB configuration.
If you want a tablet that could stand in for your laptop, this is the one to pick, with enough muscle for video editing and demanding graphics work. Its OLED display reaches a peak brightness of 1600 nits for HDR projects, and the speedy 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling lag-free.
UK deal:
£1199 1163 at Amazon
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The newest standard iPad is as good a pick as ever for anyone after an all-rounder for browsing, streaming, casual sketching and note-taking. It also launched back in March 2025, and Amazon knocked $70 off the original price last Black Friday, so this offer could (and I’d argue should) get better.
UK deal: £
429 £399 at Amazon
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Black Friday MacBook deals
The newest MacBook Airs arrived in March 2026, and the M5 chip brings a lift in speed for both Apple Intelligence features and creative apps. Thanks to the RAM-driven price rises, they cost more than last year’s model did over Black Friday, so this could be the best offer we see for the rest of 2026.
For the smaller 13in Air, the biggest saving right now is just $70 at Amazon. It was $200 off a couple of days ago, and I’m confident the price will drop again before Black Friday itself.
UK deal:
£1,499 £1,148.97 at Amazon
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The M5 Pro MacBook Pros are the ones to buy if you need a machine that won’t struggle with heavy video editing or 3D rendering. There’s also $300 off the larger 16in model, plus $300 off the standard M5 configuration, now $1,899. Unsurprisingly, though, there are still no discounts on the new touchscreen PROLED XDR laptop.
UK deal:
£2,999 £2,599 at Amazon
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This may look like a modest saving, but it’s actually the largest price drop so far on Apple’s first “budget MacBook”, which launched in March 2026. It isn’t built for heavy video editing or 3D work, but we found it ideal as an everyday productivity machine for commuting and light content creation (see our MacBook Neo review).
UK deal:
£799 £749 at Amazon
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Black Friday Apple Pencil deals
The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple’s most capable stylus yet, and a natural fit for creatives. Squeeze and barrel-roll gestures give quick access to tools, while haptic feedback, pressure sensitivity and tilt support make sketching and illustration feel precise and natural. Hover detection and Find My tracking are great additions.
UK deal:
£129 £99 at Amazon
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Black Friday AirPods deals
The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple’s latest top-end earbuds. Active noise cancellation has been improved, which helps when working in busy places like cafes or on trains. Sound quality is a step up from the previous generation, and they add heart-rate sensing and slightly longer battery life.
This is almost the lowest price I've seen them on sale for.
UK deal:
£219 £174 at JoyBuy
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Black Friday Apple Watch deals
The Apple Watch Series 12 is a modest update. A new S11 chip and reworked heart-rate sensor mean more frequent readings, which feed the new Readiness score for recovery. Charging is faster too. Audio features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap are still to come.
UK deal: Apple Watch 11
£399 £319 at Very
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Not for you? Have a look below for other deals on Apple tech:
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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