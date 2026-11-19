Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your tech, and if you're stuck in the Apple ecosystem (as I am), you'll welcome the opportunity to get a discount on the next iteration of iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch or AirPods. Of course, not all deals are made equal, and our years of experience covering Apple Black Friday deals mean we're the best people to advise you on which offers to take up – and which to avoid.

So far this year, we're seeing reasonable discounts on all of the above – and in some cases it pays to be discerning. For example, we'd only recommend this iPad deal – $100 off the iPad Air at Amazon. Other iPad deals are very likely to get better, but I can't see this one falling much.

Below, I've rounded up the best deals on each product type to save you having to search around.

Black Friday iPad deals

Black Friday MacBook deals

Save $250 Apple MacBook Air 15in (M5, 2026): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Amazon The newest MacBook Airs arrived in March 2026, and the M5 chip brings a lift in speed for both Apple Intelligence features and creative apps. Thanks to the RAM-driven price rises, they cost more than last year’s model did over Black Friday, so this could be the best offer we see for the rest of 2026. For the smaller 13in Air, the biggest saving right now is just $70 at Amazon. It was $200 off a couple of days ago, and I’m confident the price will drop again before Black Friday itself. UK deal: £1,499 £1,148.97 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Apple Pencil deals

Save 23% Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple’s most capable stylus yet, and a natural fit for creatives. Squeeze and barrel-roll gestures give quick access to tools, while haptic feedback, pressure sensitivity and tilt support make sketching and illustration feel precise and natural. Hover detection and Find My tracking are great additions. UK deal: £129 £99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday AirPods deals

Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $178.50 at joybuy.co.uk The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple’s latest top-end earbuds. Active noise cancellation has been improved, which helps when working in busy places like cafes or on trains. Sound quality is a step up from the previous generation, and they add heart-rate sensing and slightly longer battery life. This is almost the lowest price I've seen them on sale for. UK deal: £219 £174 at JoyBuy Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Not for you? Have a look below for other deals on Apple tech: