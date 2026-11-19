Objects in Glenmara can be as contemporary as squidgy sweets and toys, not just fruit in a bowl.

If you're looking for an antidote to the GTA 6 noise, Glenmara: Still Life Artist is it. Think of still life art, and chances are an oil painting of fruit in a bowl or flowers in a vase. While you may be presented with those options in Glenmara, this casual, cosy game from four-person Dundee-based indie studio Bit Loom Games also lets you get creatively weird with more contemporary objects and styles.

Despite the title, it's also not a painting game like, say, Mario Paint, but rather a simulation. "It's just this small idea based on being interested in how scenes are composed," artist Caitlin Smith tells me.

Instead, it's about being given objects you can assemble and position, then choosing filters and styles with the available tools and letting the game render it for you. Artist Douglas Flinders adds, "The thinking there is you are playing the role of a competent artist, so the player has access to nice painting styles. It's like you don't need to be able to triple-jump in real life to do it in Mario. You get to feel that fantasy without necessarily needing the inherent skill yourself."

Players arrange and position objects, then let the game render the scene. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

The game puts you in the role of a competent artist with access to nice painting styles. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

No rules and no failing

Even though you are technically painting on a canvas, the filters you have available aren't limited to painting styles. Sure, you can use traditional oil paints or watercolours, but you can also opt for mosaic or styles that resemble cel-shading or pixel art. Being free to break from conventional expectations has been an important design decision.

"The [initial] idea was that you could be scored on how well you compose a theme with traditional rules, but it changed pretty quickly after we realised it would just be much more fun to not have any rules and basically be able to do whatever you want creatively," Smith explains. "It was important to us to not have any sort of failed state. So if you want to sort of make this niche for yourself as a painter that puts eggs in all of your paintings, the game is not going to tell you you can't do that."

Filters go beyond oils and watercolours. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

Mosaic, cel-shaded and pixel art looks are all on offer. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

There’s no failed state, so even a painting full of eggs is fair game. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

Building the art styles from scratch in Godot

As the team's first game made with the open-source engine Godot, which only launched its own asset store earlier this year, all of Glenmara's shaders for its different art styles were created from scratch by programmer Henry Pullan.

"Coming to Godot from Unity, the image processing pipeline we were used to just wasn't there, and we had to come up with a different way of getting all the data to and from the GPU at the right time," Pullan explains. "Fortunately, they're not real-time effects, and being able to process the image over a few frames lets us really easily experiment."

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"This led to a system where we can stack effects on top of each other to create pretty different outcomes. The majority of the effects are using the library of shaders we've built up in different combinations to create a variety of effects."

Programmer Henry Pullan built all of the shaders from scratch. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

Effects can be stacked on top of each other for very different results. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

Capturing the spirit of a small island community

While playing as a newcomer to the fictional Scottish island of Glenmara might have you thinking of the premise of other cosy games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the inspiration is closer to home for Bit Loom's members, who all grew up in small places, including one from Jersey in the Channel Islands.

"We're going for the small-knit community part of Scotland where everyone kind of knows each other," says Smith. "We tried to put this in the game in various ways, including character dialects, topics of conversation, your object collection and certain events that feature in the narrative. We hope that all of these things can work together to create a comforting, homely feel for players, and even a nostalgic one for some."

Glenmara is a fictional Scottish island where everyone knows each other. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

Dialects, conversation topics and your object collection all add to the homely feel. (Image credit: Bit Loom)

Gifts, not commissions

This also means avoiding the trap of turning the game into a cosy capitalist sim where your still-life art is your side hustle, and you're incentivised to earn money from commissions to unlock more content.

"It would restrict creativity, and we just want people to go crazy and do loads of cool stuff in a painting," says Flinders. "Also, the story we want to tell and the feeling you get throughout is a lot more about making these pieces of artwork as gifts for members of your community that you're getting to know in a new place you've moved to. You're forming relationships with these people."

Glenmara: Still Life Artist is coming soon to PC, and you can wishlist it on Steam.