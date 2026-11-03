Order of the Sinking Star has more than 1,000 handcrafted puzzles spread across four distinct worlds, with a look that nods to classic Disney and Studio Ghibli. It launched on 8 October on PC, Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. In my interview, indie game director Jonathan Blow (Braid, The Witness) and art lead Ethan Scheu explain how Thekla kept all that visual richness from getting in the way of the puzzles.

Blow’s brief was clear from the start, as he reveals the puzzle game “should be very easy to read the grid from the background, so it’s easy to tell where you can go, what is interactive and what is not, and so that your brain is never confused by what you are looking at.”

That idea shaped everything from character proportions to the technical features used to build the foreground play grids and how water is 'gridded' on each puzzle stage.

Image 1 of 5 Order of the Sinking Star features 1000 puzzles… (Image credit: Thekla) … Each stage has its own feel and layout… (Image credit: Thekla) … The art direction draws inspiration from Disney and Ghibli… (Image credit: Thekla) … And stages vary in design complexity… (Image credit: Thekla) … While still maintaining the core visual design. (Image credit: Thekla) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

“One of my primary jobs in this department is just to look at a level and notice when my brain is working too hard,” Blow says. Sometimes the cause is a break with the grid, sometimes a background element that looks too “foregroundy”. There are general rules, but each level still needs its own judgement. The early days were rough, he says: “In the beginning we had a lot of problems here, but once we got the basic look of the game established, the art team was able to do many levels with relatively few problems.”

Scheu says artists have to unlearn some instincts: “As an artist, especially when starting on the project, your instincts and priorities for making something that might excite you are not necessarily aligned with making something clear and legible for the player.” Every artist on the project had to learn to picture a scene with clarity in mind. “We ultimately found that gameplay clarity and good visual design almost always go hand-in-hand, and getting this right became more second nature as the project progressed.”

The job continues after launch, as Scheu explains how, “Despite our effort to implement lessons we learned during development, issues and confusion as a result of artistic choices inevitably emerge once players start to interact with a finished level”.

Scheu explains how the art team takes notes from its game designers and player feedback, then works to remove ambiguity.

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Image 1 of 2 Jonathan Blow says puzzles are divided into three types. Here's an open space before… (Image credit: Thekla) … And here's the same 'open space' with textures and art added in the game engine. (Image credit: Thekla) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Order of the Sinking Star's three types of space

The levels come from several designers, so the art style had to work across some very different layouts. Blow sorts them into three types: “sometimes it’s a big open space with background behind it, sometimes it’s isles of varying shape (or cliffs similar to the isles), sometimes it’s tight irregular shapes that exactly determine where you can move.”

Get the style working across all three, and it can be applied to every level with fewer surprises, though Blow adds that making it look good “takes more work than it sounds when simply stated like that!”

Order of the Sinking Star also adapts earlier puzzle games, whose original looks were very different from the finished version. “We decided basically 100% of how they look […] we just had to decide harmoniously there,” Blow says.

Image 1 of 2 This stage has what looks like 'exact paths', and here it's before art… (Image credit: Thekla) … And here the same stage with textures and lighting. (Image credit: Thekla) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Defining the game art direction

Scheu says the team was “trying to achieve something very classic and illustrative, with a bit of a fairytale quality to it, without making it overly stylised or wildly proportioned.” Scenes were built “with a lot of depth, detail, atmosphere and rich surfaces, while keeping the gameplay areas easy to parse and devoid of distracting visual noise.”

He became art lead partway through development, when the characters, general settings and some stylistic choices were already established. His own aim was “to bring the fidelity and feeling of richness and timelessness closer to a level you might see from a large studio working with significant budgets, while figuring out ways to accomplish this with a very small team and limited resources.”

His influences came as much from outside games as from within them. “It’s nice to have a degree or two of separation of influence from the medium we work in,” he says. Also working on the game was concept artist Liz Pulido, whom he never got to work with directly, and whose work “has a very graceful and whimsical approach to design, form, and line-making that was a joy (and a challenge!) to try and portray.”

He also cites “Studio Ghibli’s approach to clean, vibrant stylised naturalism” as a huge inspiration. Watching classic Disney films with his young daughter had a similar effect. “I found myself awestruck by the rich attention to detail and whimsical quality of the backgrounds in films like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, which until recently I had largely dismissed.”

Image 1 of 2 Art lead Ethan Scheu reveals how the game captures a fantasy style with a little Disney inspiration… (Image credit: Thekla) … And here we can see that in the finished in-game screen. (Image credit: Thekla) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The four worlds

The worlds share a set of visual rules, even though each has its own identity. “Despite the different worlds existing in their own unique settings, they were all crafted with the same guiding principles of style and construction, so there was never a lot of risk of the worlds clashing stylistically, at least,” Scheu says.

What separates them is geography and culture. “Creating the individual identities was more a matter of having the four worlds portray different biomes with distinct flora and geology, as well as distinct architectural, cultural, and geographic influences.”

That contrast does more than make each place look different. Each world has its own mechanics, characters, and stories, and the visual differences help give them distinct identities before the game brings them together. As those worlds collide and merge, their puzzle systems begin to intertwine, too.

With several designers contributing hundreds of levels, the art could easily drift. Scheu says, “We put significant effort into emphasising the play area and essential puzzle elements by achieving contrast in lighting, colour, value and scale.” The aim is “an immediate understanding of what is interactive, part of the grid, and relevant to the puzzle, while avoiding distraction from the background.”

Artists build levels from “a shared library of assets and materials and a modular approach to constructing levels”, which keeps the style consistent and the work moving. They also share work in progress with each other and the design team, and hold weekly feedback sessions to make sure everyone follows the same principles.

Differences are welcome, too. “We often choose to lean into the different approaches and stylistic instincts that individual artists take,” Scheu says. “Order of the Sinking Star is such an enormous game, we take advantage of the diversity of approach, style, and individual artistic preference simply to achieve more variety over hundreds of levels, as long as those core principles were maintained.”

(Image credit: Thekla)

Ten years, and only the last few looked final

“For most of development, the visuals were temporary,” Blow says. The engine was still being built, the features that make things look good weren’t there yet, and creative decisions “can only be provisional until all the final technology is in place”. The team only started trying to make the game look like the finished version “about the final 2-3 years of development”.

When Scheu joined, the vast majority of levels and the entire overworld still needed building. He took the chance to “do a bit of a reset in terms of how we were making assets and materials and constructing levels, not only to boost their quality level and fidelity, but to make the process more scalable and sustainable.”

Small teams can lean on individual strengths. “The magic of working on a small team like Thekla is that there is a real opportunity for individuals to bring certain skills or experience in techniques to the project that can have a huge impact,” Scheu says. Artist Jesse Seiterä, for example, “has significant experience and passion for creating lighting and atmosphere in scenes”, bringing techniques the project hadn’t had before.

Using a custom game engine

The game runs on a custom engine built in Jai, the programming language Blow has been developing. For Scheu, the draw was that “we can tailor and streamline it to best serve the needs of our project, and avoid the bloat that comes with an engine built to serve many different types of applications.”

Because the engine grew alongside the game, a good idea could be turned into a feature quickly, “in some cases, the very same day, which was quite remarkable!” The result, he says, was an engine that “was very lean and fast and simple to use for our needs, which made it a real joy to work with as an artist.”

There’s a cost. “It inevitably takes longer for the feature set to reach maturity and start to feel really capable, and you might never have access to some of the more robust and flashy features you might see in an engine like Unreal.”

For Blow, the benefit is focus. “When you have a problem, you can really dial in on that problem and solve it effectively.” The atmospheric effects, he says, “are very closely tuned for the kinds of scenes we render, and would either be more expensive, or not look as good, in a generalised engine.”

(Image credit: Thekla)

Scheu is more cautious. “It’s hard to say if this is something that can’t be achieved in other engines, but what I can say is that we were really able to focus on and tailor effects for our specific needs.” The fog and clouds were used to create “a very specific effect and sense of depth and atmosphere”, and they help emphasise the play area in levels that would otherwise have vast and potentially distracting backgrounds.

On Jai, Blow’s praise is brief: “It compiles really fast, and it lets you do things very straightforwardly that are a pain in something like C++. And the metaprogramming is super powerful and useful.” Some language features were built and then dropped because “they ultimately didn’t add very much relative to the complexity of the implementation”. Relative pointers and automated SOA struct generation are two examples. Starting again, he’d cut that experimentation, “but of course when you can’t see the future, this kind of experimentation is necessary!”

(Image credit: Thekla)

Open-sourcing the engine

Thekla plans to release the engine as open source. “This is meant to be a lean-meat, low-fat engine,” Blow says. “We want to provide an example of a commercial-quality shipping game, in open source, so that people can build from a good starting point.”

He adds a warning: “It’s not a no-programmer-involved engine like Unreal or Unity can be […] you’d still need a good programmer to get a good result here.”

Scheu says, “I don’t think I can speak to this with much knowledge,” but expects that “any team using it would need to heavily modify and develop it for the needs of their own project.”

(Image credit: Thekla)

All this work went into creating Order of the Sinking Star, a puzzle game that promises over 500 hours of gameplay for the most dedicated puzzle solvers across more than 1,000 interconnected puzzles. It's the kind of easy-to-play but complex-to-complete puzzle game Jonathan Blow has been renowned for since Braid, and especially since the Myst-like The Witness.

Part of that accessibility comes from Order of the Sinking Star also letting you find your own way through its enormous world. Each of the game's four realms has its own mechanics and characteristics, and if you hit a wall in one, you can head elsewhere and return later. As the worlds begin to merge, the puzzles start borrowing from one another, opening up new combinations of ideas.

Order of the Sinking Star is available now on PC (Steam and Steam Deck), Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.